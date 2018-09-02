Nevada County police blotter: Camper reported with recliner and ottoman
September 2, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
8:12 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported two men asking for money by the ATMs. A citation was issued.
9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported belligerent panhandlers. They were moving along.
11:31 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported attempted identity theft using a fake Apple store receipt.
11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Ridge Road reported a fraud.
1:41 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported a crazy man in a van trying to coax women into the van. He could not be located.
2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported the theft of a mountain bike from the front porch.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from North Auburn and Richardson streets reported two boys in the parking lot doing whip-its and harassing people. They could not be located.
4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a juvenile stole a Mike's Hard Lemonade and a peach iced tea.
4:41 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue and Bennett Street reported a drug deal taking place. No one was located.
5:25 p.m. — A man from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported someone in a truck brandished a foot-long blade at him.
5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported finding a bag of syringes.
6:13 p.m. — A woman in a care center reported she was not sure about the food there. She was advised to speak to the staff and said they weren't sure about the food either.
7:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two drunk boys. A boy was cited and released to his mother.
7:56 p.m. — A man from South Church and Chapel streets reported juveniles were pounding on his vehicle window and yelling at him. They could not be located.
8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported two women in a fight, which was mediated.
8:51 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported seeing three people possibly jump the fence to the pool. No one was located.
10:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a drunken man telling employees to give out free food. He then left in a car.
10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported juveniles in a physical fight. They both were released to their parents,
10:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a drug deal.
Saturday
1 a.m. — A caller from Joerschke and Dorsey drives reported three or four gunshots.
7:51 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported flames and smoke in a wooded area. Fire units were on scene.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter.
6:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole items from a store.
9:12 p.m. — A woman reported her 16-year-old chubby dog with arthritis was being stubborn and would not come inside. Assistance was provided.
9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a fraud call.
Sunday
12:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a woman refusing to move her vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
12:42 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Kidder Avenue reported a woman barking outside.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Friday
9:13 a.m. — A caller from Southridge Drive reported the theft of a check from a mailbox.
9:42 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Rod reported a squatter in the garage of a vacant residence. A man was admonished against trespassing.
1:23 p.m. — A caller from Crosswhite Court reported the theft of an autographed photo of Willie Mays.
1:45 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Road reported a woman vandalizing road signs.
4:43 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat and Deer Creek roads requested a call regarding shooting a mountain lion that is attacking sheep.
5:23 p.m. — A caller reported giving $1,000 in an online scam.
11:22 p.m. — A caller from Clover Court reported a woman was robbed while in her vehicle of her phone and iPad, and sustained a cut on her hand. The suspect reportedly said he thought the victim was someone else. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance,
Saturday
12:16 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence and Alice ways reported a residential burglary with the door kicked in.
12:48 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a man assaulted him. A report was taken.
1:59 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn campground reported hearing 15 gunshots. At 2:42 a.m., another gunshot was reported.
7:44 a.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff Road reported a house was broken into with items missing, and also trees were stolen.
8:26 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported an attempted burglary to a work truck with the suspect currently passed out in the driver's seat of his vehicle. A man was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and being under the influence of a controlled substance. A woman was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and violating probation.
8:33 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported finding his car doors open and the vehicle rifled through.
10:22 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported the theft of a flag.
12:40 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported identity theft.
4:19 p.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive reported a dog that was being neglected attacked a chicken.
6:07 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a vehicle had been egged.
6:51 p.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding Road reported a residential burglary.
6:54 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported hearing gunshots.
7:01 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive and Hutto Road reported unsafe shooting.
7:08 p.m. — A man from Waterfall Lane reported a woman flipped over his items and stole his keys.
7:47 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man yelling at himself and chasing two juveniles. He could not be located.
9:42 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a party going on at the Biblical Gardens.
10:04 p.m. — A caller from Mister D Drive reported a man spying on a residence who then was lying under a tree calling out names.
11:43 p.m. — A man from Relief Hill Road reported a man on a quad threatened him and then ran over his foot. He did not need medical attention.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman on a bike looking in vehicles. She was gone when an officer arrived.
8:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a person in all black shooting a laser shotgun at people on the street. He was taken to the hospital.
Friday
9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man camping with a whole living room set up, including a recliner and an ottoman. He was cited.
— Liz Kellar
