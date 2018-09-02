Nevada County police blotter: Camper reported with recliner and ottoman

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:12 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported two men asking for money by the ATMs. A citation was issued.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported belligerent panhandlers. They were moving along.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported attempted identity theft using a fake Apple store receipt.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Ridge Road reported a fraud.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported a crazy man in a van trying to coax women into the van. He could not be located.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported the theft of a mountain bike from the front porch.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from North Auburn and Richardson streets reported two boys in the parking lot doing whip-its and harassing people. They could not be located.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a juvenile stole a Mike's Hard Lemonade and a peach iced tea.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue and Bennett Street reported a drug deal taking place. No one was located.

5:25 p.m. — A man from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported someone in a truck brandished a foot-long blade at him.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported finding a bag of syringes.

6:13 p.m. — A woman in a care center reported she was not sure about the food there. She was advised to speak to the staff and said they weren't sure about the food either.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two drunk boys. A boy was cited and released to his mother.

7:56 p.m. — A man from South Church and Chapel streets reported juveniles were pounding on his vehicle window and yelling at him. They could not be located.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported two women in a fight, which was mediated.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported seeing three people possibly jump the fence to the pool. No one was located.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a drunken man telling employees to give out free food. He then left in a car.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported juveniles in a physical fight. They both were released to their parents,

10:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a drug deal.

Saturday

1 a.m. — A caller from Joerschke and Dorsey drives reported three or four gunshots.

7:51 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported flames and smoke in a wooded area. Fire units were on scene.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole items from a store.

9:12 p.m. — A woman reported her 16-year-old chubby dog with arthritis was being stubborn and would not come inside. Assistance was provided.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a fraud call.

Sunday

12:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a woman refusing to move her vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:42 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Kidder Avenue reported a woman barking outside.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Southridge Drive reported the theft of a check from a mailbox.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Rod reported a squatter in the garage of a vacant residence. A man was admonished against trespassing.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Crosswhite Court reported the theft of an autographed photo of Willie Mays.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Road reported a woman vandalizing road signs.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat and Deer Creek roads requested a call regarding shooting a mountain lion that is attacking sheep.

5:23 p.m. — A caller reported giving $1,000 in an online scam.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from Clover Court reported a woman was robbed while in her vehicle of her phone and iPad, and sustained a cut on her hand. The suspect reportedly said he thought the victim was someone else. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance,

Saturday

12:16 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence and Alice ways reported a residential burglary with the door kicked in.

12:48 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a man assaulted him. A report was taken.

1:59 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn campground reported hearing 15 gunshots. At 2:42 a.m., another gunshot was reported.

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff Road reported a house was broken into with items missing, and also trees were stolen.

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported an attempted burglary to a work truck with the suspect currently passed out in the driver's seat of his vehicle. A man was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and being under the influence of a controlled substance. A woman was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and violating probation.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported finding his car doors open and the vehicle rifled through.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported the theft of a flag.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported identity theft.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive reported a dog that was being neglected attacked a chicken.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a vehicle had been egged.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding Road reported a residential burglary.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported hearing gunshots.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive and Hutto Road reported unsafe shooting.

7:08 p.m. — A man from Waterfall Lane reported a woman flipped over his items and stole his keys.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man yelling at himself and chasing two juveniles. He could not be located.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a party going on at the Biblical Gardens.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Mister D Drive reported a man spying on a residence who then was lying under a tree calling out names.

11:43 p.m. — A man from Relief Hill Road reported a man on a quad threatened him and then ran over his foot. He did not need medical attention.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman on a bike looking in vehicles. She was gone when an officer arrived.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a person in all black shooting a laser shotgun at people on the street. He was taken to the hospital.

Friday

9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man camping with a whole living room set up, including a recliner and an ottoman. He was cited.

— Liz Kellar