Nevada County police blotter: Camp reported with generator, amplifier and disco ball
June 4, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
9:47 a.m. — A caller reported a person with dementia was being physically violent. A report was taken.
10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported an unresponsive woman behind a business. Another caller reported she was down by the creek near Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive and was having seizures. She was transported to the hospital.
2:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man in the business "fiddling with" a very large knife, twirling it around.
2:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a naked woman next to the basketball court. She was advised against trespassing.
3:09 p.m. — A caller reported a woman driving without a license.
5:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported two juveniles punched a person in the intersection, then left in a vehicle.
10:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Doris Drive reported seeing flames in the trees. The fire department was handling a bonfire.
10:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported a man tried to break in and then fled. Extra patrols were requested.
Monday
6:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported being bitten by a dog last night, which had been locked in a truck since then.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
12:54 a.m. — A caller from Broken Arrow Place reported a party with juveniles drinking.
2:18 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Four Wheel Drive reported an attempted burglary. A "straggly-looking" woman was at the front door and then took off in a truck. Two women were located in Nevada City and arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy; one had an outstanding warrant and the other was also charged with violating a restraining order.
8:34 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Community Park reported a small bear stuck in the fence. It was gone when a deputy arrived.
9:51 a.m. — A caller from Blue Sky Circle reported the theft of a bicycle from in front of a residence.
9:55 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Nancy Way reported the theft of a guitar and medical marijuana.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Tay Lane and Pasquale Road reported a large camp with four vehicles, a generator, an amplifier, a disco ball and a campfire.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported two young boys riding bikes without helmets.
6:46 p.m. — A man from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road and Burma Lane reported a woman trashed his vehicle and a residence and then left in a vehicle. She then returned the vehicle and left again.
7:01 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a 14-year-old boy was beating up a woman, hitting her with furniture and punching her. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.
7:37 p.m. — A woman from Owl Creek Road reported a man punched her and grabber her throat. She did not want medical attention. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
7:52 p.m. — A man reported his motorcycle keys were taken the night before in North San Juan. He said he went to pick it up today and a group of men were spray-painting it and told him he wasn't getting it back.
8:44 p.m. — A man from Newtown Road reported someone was harassing his cattle by moving them into fields where they didn't belong and keeping them from their food.
Nevada City Police Department
Saturday
9:42 a.m. — A man reported his phone was stolen from the 300 block of Broad Street.
5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported a fall with a head injury.
Sunday
6:26 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Hoover Lane reported a broken water line with water shooting five feet into the air.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a drunken woman harassing customers, grabbing one by the arm and sitting in another's lap. She was taken home by a taxi.
Monday
5:05 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Zion Street reported a burglary to a truck with items stolen including spare keys and a Social Security card.
— Liz Kellar
