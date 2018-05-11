Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants cops to get rid of ‘Bongo Boy’
May 11, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
7:59 a.m. — A woman from Primrose Lane reported a neighbor was taking her land and refusing to give it back.
11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a shoplifter, who was warned against trespassing.
12:28 p.m. — A woman reported wire fraud in the amount of $160,000.
1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man left with a cart full of stolen groceries. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
Recommended Stories For You
1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone broke into a vehicle.
2:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a forged check.
3:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a cell phone. The suspected thief ordered items online.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a person stole cigarettes. A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing.
5:22 p.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man told her she was part of the Holocaust because she left her car running while parked. He then took photos of her license plate.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two drug deals in the parking lot.
Friday
1:58 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Elysian Place reported a physical fight involving multiple people. He had detained a man by putting him in a headlock. Unknown charges were to be filed.
3:52 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a man looking in windows and trying door handles.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Thursday
6:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near Rim Rock Lane reported a reckless driver. The driver hit an embankment, was drinking out of whiskey bottle and throwing beer cans out of the window.
8:16 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported the theft of a well motor.
9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Valley Drive reported a large turtle by the side of the road.
1:56 p.m. — A woman from Deer Run Lane reported a fraudulent charge from a phone company.
2:43 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse. A report was taken.
2:50 p.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive and McCourtney Road reported four emaciated horses.
3:02 p.m. — A caller reported a person went to the Alta Street market yesterday and never returned. A welfare check BOLO was issued.
4:15 p.m. — A woman from Burma Road and Cedar Crest Lane reported an aggressive bull dog banged her around and scratched her.
5:42 p.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported the theft of golf clubs and a wedding ring from a golf cart.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
1:18 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Lower Grass Valley Avenue reported her debit information had been stolen from a gas station.
6:01 p.m. — A woman from Park Avenue and Boulder Street reported a neighbor was running a leaf blower just to get back at her.
7:01 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a "bongo boy" at the park and wanted the police to get rid of him. Bongo Boy was located; there were at least 10 people peacefully playing bongos. No crime was found to have occurred.
— Liz Kellar
Trending In: Local News
- Hummer found, but no sign of missing Vietnam vet Stan Norman
- Nevada City woman accused of flashing at gas station
- A little creek goes a long way: Wolf Creek Trail opens
- Nevada City woman gave no reason for fleeing officer, CHP says
- Grass Valley man accused of touching self outside Glenbrook Basin restaurant
Trending Sitewide
- Hummer found, but no sign of missing Vietnam vet Stan Norman
- Nevada City woman accused of flashing at gas station
- A little creek goes a long way: Wolf Creek Trail opens
- Nevada City woman gave no reason for fleeing officer, CHP says
- Grass Valley man accused of touching self outside Glenbrook Basin restaurant