Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants cops to get rid of ‘Bongo Boy’

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:59 a.m. — A woman from Primrose Lane reported a neighbor was taking her land and refusing to give it back.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a shoplifter, who was warned against trespassing.

12:28 p.m. — A woman reported wire fraud in the amount of $160,000.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man left with a cart full of stolen groceries. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone broke into a vehicle.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a forged check.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a cell phone. The suspected thief ordered items online.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a person stole cigarettes. A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing.

5:22 p.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man told her she was part of the Holocaust because she left her car running while parked. He then took photos of her license plate.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two drug deals in the parking lot.

Friday

1:58 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Elysian Place reported a physical fight involving multiple people. He had detained a man by putting him in a headlock. Unknown charges were to be filed.

3:52 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a man looking in windows and trying door handles.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

6:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near Rim Rock Lane reported a reckless driver. The driver hit an embankment, was drinking out of whiskey bottle and throwing beer cans out of the window.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported the theft of a well motor.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Valley Drive reported a large turtle by the side of the road.

1:56 p.m. — A woman from Deer Run Lane reported a fraudulent charge from a phone company.

2:43 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse. A report was taken.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive and McCourtney Road reported four emaciated horses.

3:02 p.m. — A caller reported a person went to the Alta Street market yesterday and never returned. A welfare check BOLO was issued.

4:15 p.m. — A woman from Burma Road and Cedar Crest Lane reported an aggressive bull dog banged her around and scratched her.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported the theft of golf clubs and a wedding ring from a golf cart.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:18 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Lower Grass Valley Avenue reported her debit information had been stolen from a gas station.

6:01 p.m. — A woman from Park Avenue and Boulder Street reported a neighbor was running a leaf blower just to get back at her.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a "bongo boy" at the park and wanted the police to get rid of him. Bongo Boy was located; there were at least 10 people peacefully playing bongos. No crime was found to have occurred.

— Liz Kellar