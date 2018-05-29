Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller told not to leave keys in vehicle

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:27 a.m. — A caller from Lodgepole Drive reported Lake Wildwood security received several calls about a verbal fight with very drunk subjects. Security had already been out there, however callers were saying the disturbance was getting louder.

2:45 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Reservior reported three shots going off every 10-15 minutes.

7:31 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported two people yelling at each other in the street.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a large turkey was struck by a vehicle.

6:07 p.m. — A caller left the line open. On callback the caller said everything was fine but when asked to verify the caller's name/location, the caller said, "I think you have the wrong number" and disconnected.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a tenant threatened the caller with a hammer and said he would bash the caller's skull in.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:03 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Broad Street and Main Street reported two expensive looking mountain bikes in the area. The caller had seen them earlier and they were still there.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a metal box near tennis courts and a watch lying next to it.

Saturday

9:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lower Grass Valley Road reported a man in a water delivery truck filling up at what looked like a fire hydrant.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Factory Street reported he was out of the country for a month and found a set of keys in his front door lock. No entry was made.

Sunday

2:25 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Spring Street. A person was arrested on charges of nuisance (Nevada City municipal code).

Monday

6:17 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a possibly rabid raccoon, drooling.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a woman at a bus stop asking people for rides and when they refuse she jumps in front of their vehicles and swears at them.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Searls Avenue reported a vehicle was broken into overnight, with a note left saying "you shouldn't leave keys in your vehicle" and the keys were left outside the vehicle. Cleats, change and a car charger were missing.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Pine Street reported people who appeared to be from out of town loitering in front of a business that was closed. The people were waiting for their vehicle to cool and were returning to Sacramento, waiting in the shade in the meantime.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported someone gold panning on her neighbor's property. The caller didn't believe people were supposed to be there.

— Ross Maak