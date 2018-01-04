Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller threatens to mace trespassers, then hangs up

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:02 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sleeping in the bushes in the median of a parking lot. The caller said there was a bike or wheelchair with the man. The man was moving along.

8:10 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported watching a man shooting up heroin in a vehicle. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a theft just occurred from a locker room. The caller later said the wallet was found and no theft occurred after all.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from the 2600 block of Ridge Road reported hearing several gunshots coming from the woods behind a residence.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone hit his vehicle in the parking lot. The caller said he tried to get the person to stop and she said he shouldn't have parked so close and then left. Officers found no crash had occurred.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a transient camp on a hillside behind a business. Officers found no active camp, but rather a sheet and pillow.

3:14 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported receiving a call from someone identifying himself as working for the sheriff's office civil proceeding division. The caller told the man didn't appear in court and was asking the man for a $2,500 fine. The man grew suspicious and hung up on them, then called Nevada County Sheriff's Office where he found out the call was a scam.

6:48 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Neal Street. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Maryland Drive reported thinking the person that stabbed him on Dec. 29 may have been on his property. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

10:37 a.m. — A person came to the sheriff's office requesting to speak with an officer about marijuana laws and regulations in regards to his neighbors.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Norvin Way reported strangers coming on to her property without permission and going around a secured gate. The caller said if people trespass on her property or damage her property she would "mace" them. The caller was advised on improper use of mace. The caller said she was going to disconnect the phone, then ended the call.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a man in front of a business exposing himself and yelling profanities. An arrest was made on charges of indecent exposure.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Empire Street reported a road hazard … a metal filing cabinet was in the road.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a person in the woods, possibly related to a crash that had happened earlier that day.

8:30 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Lower Colfax Road and Rattlesnake Road. A person was arrested on charges of three probation violations.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man littering and being belligerent. The man moved along.

— Ross Maak