Nevada County police blotter: Caller suspects weird goo is from drug lab

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a former financial officer of an organization cleaned out its bank account of more than $150,000. A report was taken.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported a man urinated in public.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported a person residing in a residence that was supposed to be vacant. No one was located.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a naked 6-month-old child in front of a business. The child was not located.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Mulberry Drive reported possible phone fraud or identity theft.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a woman trying to get into a customer's vehicle. She was warned to stay off the property.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a vehicle with a dog inside. It had been moved as a prank.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a woman followed him and hit him.

4:26 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported he has been assaulted by several other men. A report was taken.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman causing a disturbance, not letting people in or out of a store and trying to touch children. She was arrested on suspicion of battery, trespassing and resisting arrest.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Oak Street reported smoke coming from an attic. The call was transferred to the fire department.

7:32 p.m. — A caller form a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man trying to give alcohol to minors.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men stole a bottle of vodka.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported ongoing issues with trespassing and requested extra patrols.

11 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman passed out. She was advised against camping and was moving on.

Friday

2:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man hitting windows with unknown objects. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported an ongoing argument with yelling, screaming, horn honking and meth using.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported renters moved out of a residence and left evidence of a marijuana processing operation in the garage, with weird goo over everything and several lab coats. There was insufficient evidence to determine the presence of a butane honey oil lab.

11:42 a.m. — A man from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road and Burda Lane reported a woman threw a rock at him and threw one through the windshield. He did not need medical attention.

11:45 a.m. — A man reported receiving an email that threatened to share his contact information unless he paid $1,500 in bitcoin.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Reservoir Street reported a severely emaciated dog with wounds on its feet. A report was taken.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Rock Drive reported aluminum cans were stolen out of a back yard.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Branding Iron roads reported squatters.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported financial elder abuse.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Marilyn Court reported a woman urinating in public.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a Toyota Tacoma and a Mazda Miata drag racing at very high speeds.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a drunken and unruly person damaging a vehicle. The caller was advised of the restraining order and eviction processes.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a woman on drugs knocking on doors and windows, who had no idea who she was. She was picked up by a person in a truck.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake reported seven people in a disabled vehicle that was stuck. They had supplies to camp for three days. A tow service was en route.

9:54 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported that a woman stole the keys out of his vehicle. He could not be located.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge and Julia Ranch roads reported hearing someone firing a gun into the air from a vehicle. Nothing was located.

11:38 p.m. — A man reported he had been threatened with stabbing, but he would not provide any further information.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Pine Street reported a dog in a vehicle with the windows up. A man came out and turned the car on before leaving again. The man was contacted and was belligerent, saying he did not agree with the law. He was advised his vehicle window could be broken in the future to get the dog out.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a man taking pictures of children at the pool.

Friday

1:03 a.m. — Five juveniles were contacted at Seven Hills School and were directed to return home and not violate curfew.

7:12 a.m. — Public Works requested assistance with moving along transients at a camp by Deer Creek. Trash was being cleaned up at the campsite.

— Liz Kellar