Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says ‘Oops, sorry. Wrong number’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Neal Street reported an individual in a red flannel with dark hair drinking on the side of a business with an open container.

11:37 a.m. — Syringes were collected for destruction on Clydesdale Court.

1:54 p.m. — A caller reported transients making customers uncomfortable.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Neal Street reported an individual locked themselves in the public bathroom and refused to leave. The reporter needed to go home for the night, but couldn't lock the bathroom before the individual left.

Friday

5:08 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a strange blue and green Ford parked in front of the bus stop. The windows were fogged up. The reporter said it was too foggy for the driver to see when driving.

Saturday

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Lidster Avenue reported a dog bite.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported an individual refusing to leave the parking lot. They were missing their front teeth.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Pampas Drive reported their neighbors were cussing and screaming at the caller. The caller said the neighbors were smoking something, and wants the neighbors to respect the rules of the park. The caller also said they weren't being nice.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Neal Street reported an angry customer refusing to leave the fire lane in his silver Toyota.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported that their partner had been in a fight, and had a big lump on their face. The reporter then disconnected the phone and did not have valid caller identification.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported that their dog got loose.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Lee Lane reported two large black pit bull-type dogs in the neighborhood. The dogs were on the reporter's deck trying to get into the home.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported horses without shelter.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported stating, "Oops, sorry. Wrong number," and then disconnected.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Craig Lane reported neighborhood dogs were at large, running up and down the street.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from State Road reported losing their phone. Whenever the caller dials their old phone, someone answers and hangs up immediately.

7:09 p.m. — A caller form South Ponderosa Way reported they were on an overpass with no on or off ramps and were lost. They reported their vehicle was destroyed. While on the overpass, the caller identified themselves on Google maps.

Friday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from an unknown location reported calling in and hanging up. The caller was not able to be reached due to their 911 area code.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported people coming inside the caller's home while they were gone. The reporter said people have keys to her dead bolt and are unlocking it.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Spring Valley Drive reported a sick skunk, possibly injured, on their property.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported someone locking their gate that they should have access to. The reporter believes the gate was installed by marijuana growers.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported they were a victim of fraud. They said it was an email scam.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a dog bite.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the Grass Valley area reported ongoing elderly abuse in unknown locations in Auburn and Roseville.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Schroeder Way reported their neighbor filling in a ditch that is on the reporter's property.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported an injured deer on the side of the roadway.

Saturday

11:23 a.m. — A caller from Meadow View Drive reported a sick skunk near their back patio needs to be put down.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Hoot Owl Road reported neighbors are shooting into each other's property. The reporter does not believe they are trying to hurt each other, but the shots are crossing into the reporter's property.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported illegal camping on their property.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported finding a stray dog. The husky did not have a tag on its collar.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road hung up upon response. When called back, the caller said it was an accidental call while trying to dial a different number.

— Sam Corey