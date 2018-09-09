Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports tapping on window and other scary things

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:33 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue reported the area was "extremely smoky" near the transient camps.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a male smoking marijuana in front of the business.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a male in tall grass lighting a cigarette. The caller was concerned the subject wasn't steady on his feet.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported her neighbor was allowing transients to sleep in their yard and now the subjects were moving through the caller's yard.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a large group of transients drinking alcohol on the front lawn.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a a man who had been drinking was trying to enter his car. An arrest was made on misdeameanor charges of robbery.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a male near the mural wearing a Halloween devil mask and scaring children.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Pampas Drive reported a disturbance across the street between landlord and renter. An arrest was made on charges of disorderly conduct.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a chihuahua mix leashed to a bench for over two hours.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a loud explosion in the area, possibly near the bowling alley.

Saturday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court was talking very fast about "all the variables going on," saying that someone was possibly tapping on the window, there are lights outside, her ex dosed her with something, along with many other scary things.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Candy Lane reported someone else slept in her bedroom last night in front of a camera.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man swinging swords through the parking lot, cutting bushes down.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported graffiti, and stated that skateboarders are likely responsible.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Carpenter Street reported items stolen out of his truck bed the previous night.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a female making threatening gestures and screaming at vehicles.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported that he wished to have a refund after being kicked out of a motel room. The manager of the motel stated that the subject had caused three separate disturbances and had been advised to return to his room or check out.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

6:00 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported arriving at his brother's residence to find a male subject who had broken in. An arrest was made on resisting a public officer and entering a noncommon dwelling.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from North Blooomfield Road reported her garage had been broken into. The caller said her neighbors had been broken into lately as well.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake reported a lost firearm sometime during the weekend.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Honeysuckle Way reported a subject siphoned gas from his vehicle.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a fawn hit in the roadway, still alive.

3:04 p.m. — A person approached the Nevada County Sheriff's Office reporting a suspicious package that was delivered to his residence with possible wires hanging out of it.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive requested extra patrol for transient activity under the building. The caller said transients have been climbing over the gates during early morning hours and sleeping underneath.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported a car driving very slowly and swerving with hair hanging out of the trunk.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported seeing a pick-up truck pick up a woman who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The caller called back stating the female was very intoxicated and was talking about how her father was in the CIA.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported about eight teenagers drinking in the parking lot.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a neighbor's dogs have been trying to attack the caller's chickens and had acted aggressively toward the caller and her husband.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from Quincy Lane reported a woman had recently been arrested and was now driving the caller's deceased brother's vehicle. The caller also said someone has been staying in his late brother's residence and should not be there.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported someone was in his friend's house. The friend is currently in jail and no one should be at the house.

Saturday

1:27 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a loud party. The caller had called the security gate so many times that they told her to start calling the sheriff's office.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Anvil Road reported a male subject shooting deer on her property. The man told the caller he was entitled to shoot.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Oak Circle reported a live skunk stuck in her fence.

1:46 p.m. — An arrest was made on Alta Sierra Drive on charges of identity theft and violation of parole.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a U-Haul truck dragging metal chain and sparking.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a male subject in a Pirates jersey walking towards the baseball field with a metal pipe, swinging it around.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road reported a party going on at the river. The subjects also had a fire which concerned the caller.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a confused woman in the parking lot who didn't know her name or where she lived. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported about five juveniles coming up to doors and knocking on them.

— Jennifer Nobles