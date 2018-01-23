Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious teddy bears in a circle

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Mill Street reported someone broke in through a drive-through window and stole cash.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street requested extra patrols due to transients leaving human waste.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported vandalism to a gate.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported a physical fight.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported transients defecating and using a dumpster to dispose of the waste.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Arcadia and Cypress Hill drives reported a man walking around acting crazy; he was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, trespassing, loitering and being drunk in public.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving two women; a report was taken.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Amber Loop reported being punched in the head by a man; he did not need medical attention.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole clothes and left in a vehicle.

5:31 p.m. — A caller reported receiving a phone call threatening to kidnap the caller's daughter for ransom.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a "tweaky" man ramming shopping carts into parked vehicles, who fled when confronted.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Crown Point Circle reported cars racing around the parking lot; it was quiet when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:05 a.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra drive reported a burglary, with molding torn off an interior door with a keypad.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley and Oak Canyon drives reported a lock had been cut off a chain, and there were a dozen teddy bears in a circle.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a tree down in the roadway that hit powerlines.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported the theft of power tools, jewelry, collectibles and tools of the trade for sewing.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way and Manzanita Jungle Drive reported butane honey oil gases and butane canisters everywhere.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Stonehill Drive reported people selling cocaine; they had white under their noses and baggies in their hands.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Daisy King Drive reported the theft of tools.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Spring Valley Drive reported identity theft stemming from the cashing of a fraudulent paycheck.

1:53 p.m. — A caller reported a video on YouTube and Facebook that showed a man digging up a sex doll from the ground and stating, "This is why rape happens."

2:35 p.m. — A caller from Stone Arch Drive reported a fraudulent check.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive reported the theft of a mailbox.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Avenue reported finding several knives on the ground where a person had been causing a disturbance the day before.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Thomas Drive reported a man looking in windows; he could not be located.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Fern Lane reported a man trying to get into several houses in the neighborhood before leaving in a vehicle.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported cars drag racing.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

7:25 p.m. — A caller reported an assault that occurred Saturday.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported hearing cars drag racing for 30 minutes; another caller from American Hill reported the same issue. No one was located during an area check.

— Liz Kellar