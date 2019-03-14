Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports Snapchat video of girl getting beat up

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported burglary to a vehicle and attempted vehicle theft.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported cut locks on the toilet paper dispensers and graffiti.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a stolen van.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from the 2200 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient camp on private property. A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Recommended Stories For You

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported the theft of a check, which was cashed.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported skimmers were found at gas pumps.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Manor Drive reported a fraudulent check.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a man brandishing what he claimed was a BB gun.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Charter School reported a juvenile had been beaten up, but did not need medical attention. A report was taken. A man subsequently called to report being shown a Snapchat video of a girl being beat up by a group of 7th-8th grade boys.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and West McKnight Way reported hearing a woman screaming and a gunshot.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a physical fight. No one was located.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from Cambridge Court reported people behind a residence with flashlights. A man was contacted and would move his camp the following day.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Mark Drive reported finding a money bag full of drugs.

8:59 a.m. — A goat jumped from a moving truck on Pleasant Valley Road.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road and Applewood Lane reported a squirrel tried to attack a girl yesterday and now there was a dead squirrel in the yard.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Ready Springs Elementary School reported a parent was drunk and trying to pick up a child. A report was taken.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported tampering with a vehicle and harassment.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported someone shooting for the last three hours. Nothing was located.

5:33 p.m. — A man from School Street and Sweetland Road reported a neighbor pulled a pistol on him while he was trying to leave via an easement. The suspect refused to come out and demanded that deputies leave his property and go back where they came from. He said the alleged victim was trespassing and had pulled a gun on him. A report was taken.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from Cherokee and Reservoir streets reported a man casing a business, who tripped an alarm. A warning was issued.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

4:58 p.m. — A caller from a business on Main Street reported a man pretending to shoot people with finger guns and talking to himself.

— Liz Kellar