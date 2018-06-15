Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports quick brown fox

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a girl who appeared to be under the influence, talking to a pole. She could not be located.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a vehicle hit a tree.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a man fired off a round and was injured. He was drunk and would not let the caller in the house. He was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and on an outstanding warrant.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported financial elder abuse.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from East Main and South Auburn streets reported a man screaming and yelling obscenities. He then was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street to have a knife around his neck and was making threats. He agreed to move on. At 8:19 p.m., a caller reported he was back, drinking a beer and harassing people. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and having an open container.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked truck.

9:04 p.m. — A woman from Brunswick Road reported a man assaulted her.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a possible attempted theft of a chainsaw, with the suspect leaving on foot.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glenbrook Drive reported a woman attacked another woman. She was arrested on suspicion of battery.

10:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a person stole flip-flops and possibly alcohol.

Friday

2:46 a.m. — A caller from the NID office in the 1000 block of West Main Street reported a trespasser who fled.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

2:06 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a man being choked out by another man in downtown North San Juan.

3:34 a.m. — A caller from Sande Lane reported a fox ran inside and was hiding under a bed.

7:46 a.m. — A man from Highway 49 reported eight years of door dings and scratches on his vehicle possibly due to a long-standing dispute.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Bass Trail reported possible squatters at a residence with a plant stolen from the yard.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Nancy Way reported finding $80,000 in uncashed checks, keys and credit cards inside a used vehicle he had just purchased.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported a burglary from two weeks ago.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Layla Lane reported a stolen tax return.

5:28 p.m. — A woman reported she left a wallet at a store in Combie Road and it was gone when she returned.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding a lot of meth in the booking bathroom.

9 p.m. — A caller from Pine Knoll Road reported promiscuous shooting.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported juveniles trying to break in to a clubhouse.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported loud drumming. No crime was found to be occurring. They were practicing for a performance.

— Liz Kellar