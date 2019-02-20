Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports missionaries at the door

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported a driver passed a school bus while its red lights were flashing and children were getting on the bus. The driver admitted to passing the bus, and also had no proof of insurance or current vehicle registration. He was cited for numerus vehicle code violations and his vehicle was towed.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road reported a dangerously large pothole.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man shooting up, who could not be located.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested that a juvenile be cited for battery and vandalism. An additional charge of criminal threats was added.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Tinloy Street reported a theft.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 1600 block of East Main Street reported an assault by a coworker.

1 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported finding a hatchet in a shopping cart.

1:22 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Walsh Street attempted to report the theft of meds, but the report was declined due to previous similar reports. She was advised to secure her medications to prevent theft.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported two men in a physical fight, who were gone when an officer arrived.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported clothing and human waste left by the back door.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported two girls and a boy lying on the ground behind a store, possibly drunk, after throwing wine bottles in the recycling bin. They could not be located. At 6:04 p.m., the caller reported they had returned and were causing a disturbance. They again could not be located.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man unable to walk due to intoxication. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, and another man was booked on an outstanding warrant.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Freeman Lane reported missionaries at the door. The caller was advised of proper 911 usage.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

5:21 a.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported a neighbor wearing combat boots was stomping loudly.

1:10 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a wallet.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Martinsburg Lane reported a residential burglary.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported vandalism and trash left behind by a former tenant.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill and Tyler-Foote Crossing roads reported a stolen vehicle.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Hardy Way reported a theft.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Vicki Drive reported street signs and mailboxes had been knocked down.

7:17 p.m. — A woman reported she was trying to serve her husband with divorce papers and he became "disregulated," because he has a personality disorder and the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from Black Oak and Crescent drives reported a line down in the roadway.

10:20 p.m. — A woman from Carriage Road and Highway 49 reported a very drunken man was walking a puppy and she was afraid it would get hit by a car.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Clark and Sacramento streets reported a large transient camp under the bridge.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Uren Street reported credit card fraud.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Uren Street reported possible trespassers. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar