Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports Mick Jagger, President Trump embezzling funds

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported mail theft.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported the theft of items by a former employee.

11:17 a.m. — A caller reported Mick Jagger and President Trump are embezzling funds from a bank account.

12 p.m. — A caller from Joyce Drive and Whiting Street reported a woman twirling, doing leg kicks and digging in the ground in a big field.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported an elderly man was being threatened to buy gift certificates.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman asked her son where his mother was, and then followed them. The woman was contacted and said she saw the boy was by himself in the store and was concerned for his safety.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported being attacked by a family member. A report was taken.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson reported being scammed out of $500 in a rental scam.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported a man going through a storage and dumpster area. He was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:47 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported loud noise coming from a mining operation.

2:55 a.m. — A man from Cooper Road reported a woman had been drinking and was freaking out, throwing items around the residence. She said he pushed her and she had locked him on the deck. A deputy responded. At 3:53 a.m., the man reported the woman just attacked him. She was given a ride to the hospital and a report was taken.

7:14 a.m. — A woman from Oakmont Way reported her credit card was used to make a purchase for delivery to San Ramon.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a person claiming fraudulently to be from PG&E trespassed on property.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported an assault.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Mark Drive reported a man wandering in the parking lot, checking doors to the building and vehicles in the lot.

12:54 p.m. — A woman on Church Street outside the county courthouse reported an attempted burglary to her vehicle.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a student who had not been attending school stole vape pens and juice from the principal's desk and left on foot.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Ansonia Court reported a trespasser possibly casing houses and walking like Sasquatch.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Lencrest Lane reported the theft of a package from a group mailbox.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Ridge Drive reported a man with slicked back hair who pretended to be a real estate agent tried to gain access to a residence, saying he had a client with a cash offer.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive and Bobolink Way reported a man in a truck trying to pull a woman out of a Honda Civic. A man in the Civic called to report the man in the truck ran him off the road, had a baton in his hand and was threatening to hit him with it. A report was taken.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from a business on Rollins View Drive reported tenants had not paid since Feb. 27 and were refusing to leave.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a stolen speaker.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported someone had hacked into a Verizon account.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a stolen vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:27 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a woman outside with no money and nowhere to go, trying to sleep outside a room. A warning was issued.

— Liz Kellar