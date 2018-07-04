Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports laser pointed at landing aircraft

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

4:57 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a window was broken out and there was water on the floor. A report was taken.

6:07 a.m. — A caller from Comerate Road reported a missing juvenile. A be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Manzanita Avenue reported vandalism and harassment.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Ivey Lane reported the loss of a cell phone and subsequent theft and fraud via a hacked Paypal account.

Recommended Stories For You

1:44 p.m. — A caller from St. Ledger Forest reported squatters living in a bank-owned home.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Karen Lane reported a man at his house who said he owes him money. The man then slashed the caller's tires and left on foot. A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, criminal threats and resisting arrest.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road requested a welfare check on two calves that appeared malnourished. A report was taken.

3:19 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of laundry.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Shepard Road reported an unknown woman who appeared sick or hurt showed up at the caller's residence and passed out on the couch. She then woke up and said she was tired and did not need medical assistance.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from Montclaire Court reported fireworks.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported six or seven trespassers refusing to leave.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from red Dog Road and Greenhorn Creek reported fireworks.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from Shadow Drive reported multiple fireworks in the area.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive and Gary Way reported fireworks.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported someone of the roof. No one was located.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported someone setting off fireworks in the park. No one was located.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County Air Park reported someone pointed a laser at an aircraft as it was trying to land. It did land safely and the incident was reported to the FAA.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Orchard Springs Road reported a vehicle all over the road, driving the wrong way and speeding. At one point the driver got out and was yelling.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported two men just took two grocery carts.

— Liz Kellar