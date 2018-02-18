Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports he could see threat in woman’s eye

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:03 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Carol Drive reported the theft of a firearm.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a Craigslist scam trying to collect rent off a real estate listing.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man acting delusional and carrying a hammer.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in the bathroom, unconscious with a needle in his arm.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a wallet stolen at a gas station.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported an injured raccoon in a drive-through.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported an injured coyote in the road.

Saturday

12:22 a.m. — A woman from Bennett Street reported her roommate, who was her ex-ex-husband, was harassing her about the remote control. The situation was mediated and a report was taken.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported two boys who are about 12 years old asking people to buy them food and saying they ran away from Marysville. They then left in a vehicle with a person who was offering to take them to the police station.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported people drinking alcohol in front of a store and arguing with staff.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported two men fighting outside over one of the men trying to steal items from the store.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a motorcycle license plate.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Maryland Drive reported the theft of a bicycle.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported an unoccupied vehicle had been in the caller's driveway for 10 minutes. A person was cited on drug charges.

11:39 p.m. — A woman from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a man driving a car hit her on purpose as she was in the crosswalk and left at high speed. She said she was not injured.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

6:21 a.m. — A man reported a woman threatened to kill him. He then said he saw the threat in her eye.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Bernadine Court reported a fraud call and losing thousands of dollars.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Wahoo Lane reported a neighbor keeps picking up his dog and taking it to other places.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from Monarch Court reported a burglary to a vehicle.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Horse Show Lane reported identity theft.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Hutto Road reported an assault by a homeowner. She said he pushed her and almost knocked her down. The situation was mediated.

6:31 p.m. — A woman from Meda Drive reported someone shot out the windows to her vehicle.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from Moon Shadow Drive reported an assault with a finger laceration. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Saturday

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported the theft of construction materials.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a burglary with windows found open. No items were taken.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Tippy Way reported a fraud letter regarding a vehicle that needed to be moved.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a dog attacked another dog.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported the theft of diesel and oil from work trucks.

1 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a man on a bike with a rifle around his neck. He could not be located.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail reported a burglary to a vehicle.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Hackett Court reported a man going door to door saying he is sorry because he used to live in the area a few years ago and broke into several vehicles. He was moving on.

3:51 p.m. — A woman from Penn Valley Drive reported someone in her front yard the night before creeping around the residence. This morning, there were several tree stumps in her driveway blocking her car in.

7:05 p.m. — An abandoned 911 call came from someone at home watching a horror movie.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Redside Court reported two men in a physical fight.

8:18 p.m. — A man from Wild Oaks Ranch Road reported a woman choked him. They both were arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and he was also charged with violating a restraining order. Three children were taken by Child Protective Services.

— Liz Kellar