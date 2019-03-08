Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports chickens at large

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported an argument involving a man carrying a hatchet. No crime was found to have occurred.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a cell phone.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Gates Place reported a man drinking alcohol and using profanities. He was gone when an officer arrived.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man making homicidal threats against law enforcement all day. He said he would take matters into his own hands and was trying to leave. He was detained and placed on a mental health hold.

Recommended Stories For You

3:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man who had been passed out outside was now inside and nodding out. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and an outstanding warrant.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Whiting Street and Joyce Drive reported a person on a dirt bike driving recklessly and popping wheelies. The person was gone when an officer arrived.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man shoplifted $30 worth of shrimp and left in a truck.

Friday

3:07 a.m. — A man reported that men in two different vehicles stole more than $10,000 in cash out of his hand while he was standing in the street near Kidder Cemetery. He did not respond on call-back.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a drug issue. A citation on unknown charges was issued.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia School reported an assault.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from Quail Post Court reported a scam and lost funds.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a residential burglary.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a fraud using a Social Security number, with attempts to open multiple accounts.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Rock Hill Road reported chickens at large. A warning letter was sent.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Tammy and Eva ways reported an SUV traveling about 25 mph with a young child hanging off the side step. The California Highway Patrol responded.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported just moving into a residence and finding bones in the yard.

11:30 p.m. — A man from Foxtail Drive reported a woman attacked him. She could be heard saying he drove home drunk. She was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:03 a.m. — A caller from Perseverance Mine Court reported a woman said she had been assaulted and needed medical attention.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported possible squatters in a storage area.

10:51 p.m. — A woman from Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a vehicle had been stolen was crashed on the overpass. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar