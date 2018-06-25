Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports brick thrown through car window

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:10 a.m. — A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported campers refusing to quiet down.

12:53 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a large party in the area. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

1:48 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported an assault.

5:43 a.m. — A caller from Paradise Lane reported hearing gunshots.

7:24 a.m. — A man from Cement Hill Road reported he has a baby rattlesnake in a jar and wanted to know if anyone needs a snake for anti venom.

10:48 a.m. — A caller reported a woman was driving on Highway 20 near Ridgewood Road and someone threw a brick through her window. She sustained injuries to her face and arms. The call was referred to the California Highway Patrol.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Monarch Court reported a dog tied up with no shade, water or food. A warning was issued.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a very drunken man in a van with beer cans falling out of the vehicle.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported someone playing loud music all day and last night until after 1 a.m. At 9:49 p.m., the caller reported the music had started up again.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from Burma Road reported the theft of a firearm from a truck.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported a man with medical conditions had left between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and could not be located. No vehicles were missing. At 11:33 p.m., the victim called and asked to be picked up in Timbuctoo.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported fireworks being set off. Nothing was located.

11 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported suspicious people using electronic voices. They were moving on.

Saturday

2:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Gracie Road reported a structure fire.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported a computer bag had been stolen from a vehicle.

Sunday

3:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported a drunken woman was rummaging through the caller's vehicle. She could not be located.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Commercial Street reported a woman with a jail inmate shirt on wandering around, talking about dead people under the street. The caller reattained the woman from climbing into the bicycle race way. The woman had been released from jail at noon and staff was asking for the shirt back. She returned the shirt and agreed to stay out of the raceway.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a vehicle over a ledge.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported a woman trying to get into a residence.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Bridge Street reported a disoriented woman in the driveway, who was placed on a mental health hold.

— Liz Kellar