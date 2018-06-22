Nevada County police blotter: Caller reported disoriented caveman

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:28 a.m. — A man reported recovering his stolen van from the 700 block of Woodland Way.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a dog in distress in a car with its windows up. The temperatures were recorded at 111 and 115 and the dog was removed from the vehicle.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive reported Paypal hacking.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to steal items from two different stores. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a dog in distress in a vehicle. A woman was threatening to break the window but the owner was located.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported the theft of a torch and propane tank. The stolen items were located. A man was arrested on shoplifting charges and a woman was arrested on suspicion of providing a false ID and an outstanding warrant.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. The woman reportedly was slapping the man in the face. Both parties had left the scene.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a residential burglary.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man ripping open a package who then fled on a bicycle. He came back to retrieve the package but the caller scared him off.

5;38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a suspected poisoning, which was transferred for medical assistance.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman demanding money and making threats. She was described as barefoot and wearing a flannel shirt over a bikini. At 7:48 p.m., a caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported she was exposing herself. She was placed on a mental health hold.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported a man on the roof with a flashlight on his face, pretending to be a statue. He was described as wearing a red garden gnome beanie. A juvenile was located and returned to his parents.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Townsend and Neal streets reported two men lighting flares in the middle of the road who possibly were under the influence. They could not be located.

Friday

1:55 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported people on a property with flashlights. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Clover Ridge Lane reported receiving a package from which an item had been stolen.

7:47 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Fair Haven Drive reported a bad bear that continually comes in her yard and is not afraid of her.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a shoplifter. The property was recovered.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Larkspur Lane reported vandalism to a boat with the steering wheel, shift handle and keys all missing.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a juvenile riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from Mill Springs Drive reported a woman trying to gain access to the caller's house. She could not be located.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a woman refusing to leave and hiding her items in the trees, She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.

8:47 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Evening Star drives reported transients have been breaking into a residence and are refusing to leave a gazebo. They could not be located.

9:18 p.m. — Several callers from Prairie Rock Hill Road reported a massive rowdy party.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive and Oakmont Way reported a party with under-age drinking.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5:36 p.m. — A caller reported a stolen motorcycle. A BOLO was issued.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue and Gold Flat Road reported a disoriented caveman wandering around. Another caller reported a person in a trench coat who seemed drunk. No one was located.

Friday

7:46 a.m. — A caller reported a disoriented woman had come in her house. She was taken to the library but left before an officer arrived.

— Liz Kellar