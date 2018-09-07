Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller from Seattle claims tires stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:47 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported his neighbor making threats to kill the caller and his daughter by slitting their throats.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man approached a student and tried luring the student away.

12:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a man walking into traffic, possibly drunk. An arrest was made on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported his friend's stepdad just pushed him. The caller said he was looking at the stepdad's toolbox and then he pushed him for no reason.

5:06 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Richardson Street and North Auburn Street reported a man trying to break into a vehicle. The man was waiting for help with a vehicle lockout.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter just left a store. The caller said there was footage of the suspect.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman on drugs with 20 nicotine patches on her arm attempting to touch emergency stop buttons at a gas station.

9:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Hughes Road reported someone attempting to hitchhike and jumping in front of vehicles.

Friday

12:23 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported a juvenile bear jumping into people's yards and into the street.

1:01 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Butler Street and Minnie Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

6:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Chapel Street reported a large bear just walked through her property. Another caller reported she saw the bear on the 400 block of Mill Street.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:05 a.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported theft from an unlocked vehicle and burglary to a garage.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Secret Town Road reported an elderly driver swerving in and out of lanes.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Empire Mine reported he was attacked by a person that was beating a dog. The person hit him with a cane and threw rocks at the caller and was following him.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Blue Jay Court reported she had broken an NID water main.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from a transient camp near Malakoff Diggins reported a dog that had surgery for a broken leg three or four days ago and wasn't supposed to be walking yet was out with its hitchhiking owner.

4:27 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a motorcycle rider weaving in and out of traffic at approximately 100 mph.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from New Deal Road reported finding a skull on his property about three weeks ago. The caller was unsure if it was human or animal.

4:38 p.m. — An elderly man called from Ridge Road wanting to make sure the battery still worked on his cell.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Seattle reported a business defrauding her. She said she took her car in to be serviced and she believed the business stole her tires.

10:22 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a door broken and someone living in her house. The caller had been gone for a couple weeks.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

6:55 p.m. — A caller reported a physical fight with six people involved. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a woman screaming from a vehicle that also had a man in the passenger seat.

Friday

1:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lower Grass Valley Road reported she heard a gunshot, then went to get her cat and a man came out of the bushes at her residence.

— Ross Maak