Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller can’t get no respect
January 31, 2019
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
10:16 a.m. — A caller reported threats and stalking. A report was taken.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Highway 49 reported a vehicle driving at high speed, possibly involved in road rage.
3:52 p.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reported finding a burned area and whiskey bottles in a vacant lot, and requested extra patrols.
5:08 p.m. — A boy from Condon Park reported another juvenile hit him with his fist. He did not need medical attention.
5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter was detained.
6:33 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile runaway, who was located at 8:23 p.m.
Thursday
2:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a person on the lawn with a fire, possibly in a Sterno can. The person was cited on unknown charges.
4:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported a person threw a bicycle at another person, who was injured but declined medical attention.
4:57 a.m. — A man from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of his military stuff and cell phone.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Wednesday
1:03 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported hearing a woman yelling for help. She had been in a traffic collision and needed medical attention.
4:05 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported a man trying to break into a business. He was contacted and was using the wi-fi.
8:48 a.m. — A caller from Kootenai Lane reported 13 roosters abandoned along the NID ditch.
9:13 a.m. — A caller from Oak Street and Squirrel Creek Road reported a man riding a bicycle who was going through yards and mailboxes in the area. He could not be located.
10 a.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported a battery by a woman.
10:49 a.m. — A man reported receiving a transfer of $7,000 into his checking account after getting an email advising that a company was ordered to pay him a refund. Without knowing if it was from that company, he wired them $7,000 because he believed he received too much money. He believes the company hacked into his mind to get the money from him.
11 a.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported a burglary to an outbuilding.
11:17 a.m. — A caller from red Dog and Quaker Hill Cross roads reported a possible transient camp off a trail near the NID ditch. The caller has found a lot of trash, had seen people walking with backpacks and heard a lot of noise coming from the area.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a possible fraud.
12:40 p.m. — A caller reported a business on Combie Road continually selling tobacco products to minors.
1:11 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported an assault with a weapon. A juvenile was arrested on unknown charges.
1:12 p.m. — A man reported he was getting no respect and couldn't get a call in to Social Security.
1:36 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a man was "nutting up" and yelling and screaming.
2:32 p.m. — A caller from Maureen and Ragan ways reported the theft of items and an assault.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
12:55 p.m. — A juvenile at Earle Jamieson High School was cited for vaping on campus.
1:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Grove Street reported a dog had been attacked and sustained significant injuries.
1:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a person was drinking and driving.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a possible transient camp on the roof of a business.
7:49 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man looking into vehicles. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.
— Liz Kellar
