Nevada County Police Blotter: Burn yourself after killing a baby goat

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:51 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported finding evidence that his name was being forged.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man accusing staff of being racist because he is not being served in the meat department which is not open yet.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported his father's home had been vandalized.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported a man with a van full of stolen packages.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a gun was stolen from the center console of their car.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man trying to break a window with his fists.

10:46 p.m. — A caller from highway 174 and Race Street reported a tree in the roadway partially blocking traffic.

Friday

4:55 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive and Brighton Street reported a female screaming and a couple fighting.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

5:01 a.m. — A caller from Gopher lane reported he wanted to kill himself due to many failed surgeries.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from Jones Bar and Newtown roads reported a cold horse.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from red Ranch Road reported a skunk was balled up and rolling around.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a subject was having packages delivered to their location and picking them up.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported transients were vandalizing a plug in the wall.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Tyler Foote Crossing road reported they hit a dog.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Lightfoot Way reported an ambulance was stuck in the snow.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter and McCourtney roads reported a loose cow in the roadway.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Shepa Road reported his brother may be poisoned after drinking Drano.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a man came in with a backpack he said was filled with weapons.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Cemetery reported a car approached a juvenile and was following her.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject cut locks on his property and replaced them with new locks.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Black Road reported treating a burn victim and believes the fire was started on purpose because the victim had previously killed a baby goat.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported another vehicle was touching her bumper.

Friday

3:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Zion Street reported a man walked into a house and told other men they were lucky they weren't shot.

— Ivan Natividad