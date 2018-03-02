Nevada County Police Blotter: Burn yourself after killing a baby goat
March 2, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
7:51 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported finding evidence that his name was being forged.
8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man accusing staff of being racist because he is not being served in the meat department which is not open yet.
11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported his father's home had been vandalized.
1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported a man with a van full of stolen packages.
3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a gun was stolen from the center console of their car.
6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man trying to break a window with his fists.
10:46 p.m. — A caller from highway 174 and Race Street reported a tree in the roadway partially blocking traffic.
Friday
4:55 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive and Brighton Street reported a female screaming and a couple fighting.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Thursday
5:01 a.m. — A caller from Gopher lane reported he wanted to kill himself due to many failed surgeries.
8:03 a.m. — A caller from Jones Bar and Newtown roads reported a cold horse.
8:30 a.m. — A caller from red Ranch Road reported a skunk was balled up and rolling around.
9:42 a.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a subject was having packages delivered to their location and picking them up.
11:49 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported transients were vandalizing a plug in the wall.
12:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Tyler Foote Crossing road reported they hit a dog.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from Lightfoot Way reported an ambulance was stuck in the snow.
2:30 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter and McCourtney roads reported a loose cow in the roadway.
2:47 p.m. — A caller from Shepa Road reported his brother may be poisoned after drinking Drano.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a man came in with a backpack he said was filled with weapons.
3:58 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Cemetery reported a car approached a juvenile and was following her.
4:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject cut locks on his property and replaced them with new locks.
5:42 p.m. — A caller from Black Road reported treating a burn victim and believes the fire was started on purpose because the victim had previously killed a baby goat.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported another vehicle was touching her bumper.
Friday
3:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Zion Street reported a man walked into a house and told other men they were lucky they weren't shot.
— Ivan Natividad
