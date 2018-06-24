Nevada County police blotter: ‘Burgle’ the bear made off with crackers, power bars

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7 a.m. — A caller reported bank fraud.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a semi-truck was stuck in a driveway and had taken out a mailbox. It was blocking the street.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a vehicle ran a red light and then spun around on the onramp.

Recommended Stories For You

8:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person overdosing in a vehicle. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seeing a woman driving a stolen vehicle. She could not be located.

Saturday

12:13 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a large fiery object in the sky moving toward Grass Valley. It could not be located.

12:39 a.m. — A caller from the emergency room reported a victim with a bloody hand from an altercation at a bar. He was too intoxicated to make a statement and would contact police when sober.

12:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catalpa Lane requested someone be told to wrap their party up.

9:45 a.m. — A vehicle stolen from Sacramento was registering in Grass Valley. At 11:21 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Sacramento was located in the 300 block of North Church Street. A woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, grand theft auto, altering vehicle registration and possessing drug paraphernalia.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a man broke into a Jeep and was sleeping inside it. A report was taken.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive reported a man was threatening to kill his father by burning the house down. At 3:10 p.m., the son reportedly punched the father several times. A BOLO was issued.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter left behind a bag of crack.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Walsh and South School streets reported a woman sitting on the corner yelling. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a residential burglary.

9:58 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported someone jumped on his back, punched him and choked him.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported a suspicious car with the trunk tied down. The caller already had checked for dead bodies.

Sunday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported hearing a man yelling about raping a woman. He was cited on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

1:22 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a drunken man took her money, threatened her cat and broke the door after she threw his items outside. He had left and could not be located.

2:50 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole alcohol and fled.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

2:55 a.m. — A caller from Daffodil Court reported a man banging on the window. He was located at a possible burglary of a business on Penn Valley Drive and arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:08 a.m. — A caller from Mill Springs Drive reported responding to a residential alarm and finding a broken window. A report was taken.

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Mountain House Road reported a man was assaulted by a suspect with knives, machetes, BB guns and tools on him. The suspect also has a black belt in martial arts. A report was taken.

10:10 a.m. — A scam call was reported involving a jackpot.

10:23 a.m. — A woman from Harmony Place reported a man cut her off and when she followed him to his house, he hit her in the face twice with a closed fist. She pulled his glasses off when he tried to attack her boyfriend and she drove away when he started chasing her on foot.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Cliffs Place reported an assault. No charges were requested.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from Robinson Road reported a baby bear tearing up trash cans.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a person tried to punch a FedEx driver.

1:31 p.m. — A man from Brooks Road reported a residential burglary.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported "drug-soaked" mail.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported people trying to access a group of mailboxes. Extra patrols were requested.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from Bandolier Way reported a 4-year-old boy had been missing for an hour. He was located on Banner Mountain Trail.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a man possibly stealing items from a store.

10:24 p.m. — A caller reported a woman called and claimed she was being held against her will in a naked commune and drugged her drink. The woman was contacted but was not cooperative.

Saturday

12:17 a.m. — A caller from Ponderosa Drive reported a residential burglary with doors open and broken glass all over. Burgle the Bear had damaged the fridge and had left with multiple crackers, candy and power bars before leaving his mark on the porch.

12:24 a.m. — A caller from Spaulding Lake campground reported the theft of a phone.

1:37 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Flume Street reported two men poured oil on the road, stopping traffic, and were trying to get people to drag-race.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Paddock Lane and McCourtney Road reported that a man was yelling at a woman and ran at the caller's husband with an unsheathed knife when he asked the woman if she was OK. The man was foaming at the mouth. The couple then was reported to be in a physical fight.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Blue Sage Way reported a driver just smashed into a fence.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Birch Road reported a woman attacked two other women. All three were reported to be drunk. A report was taken.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a person driving up and down the road on a dirt bike with no headlights, crossing over the line.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

— Liz Kellar