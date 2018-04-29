Nevada County Police Blotter: Bunnies hanging out by local business

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:12 a.m. — A caller from the Highway 49/20 reported seven geese endangered by the freeway.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a pillow, a Coke bottle, and other items left at the building with the last few hours. The caller was concerned that someone may be in there with her.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49/20 reported large pieces of cardboard had flown out the back of a truck and were littering the highway.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported she just left the area and there was a woman crying and wearing a bath robe and slippers. The woman wanted a ride to the police department but the caller didn't have any room.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Winchester Street reported a cat in a well under the residence.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from the East Main exit off Highway 49 reported a trash can in the middle of the freeway.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported receiving several calls from a man stating he needs to get into intake and rehab however he didn't remember that he had already called.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported two domestic bunnies hanging out by the nearby businesses. The caller was worried they were eating grass that had been sprayed.

Saturday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a woman being belligerent and refusing to leave.

1:35 a.m. — A vehicle stop on the 100 block of Neal Street resulted in the arrest of a suspect on misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence.

1:36 a.m. — A vehicle stop on Mill and Chapel Streets resulted in the arrest of a suspect on misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence.

2:00 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported that someone was roaming the halls screaming for people to bring a stretcher for someone who was not her.

6:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported that the brown bunny that eluded capture the previous night had been caught and requested it be picked up.

9:56 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a male on Sutton Way who appeared to be passed out in his car. The man was just sleeping.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported she received a call from a male who stated he was going to break everything in the house.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported she witnessed a person climb under a car. When confronted, the person claimed ownership of the car and became hostile.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported a cat stuck at the top of a tree.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way was adamant she needed priority housing. The caller started screaming into the phone and swearing when she was advised it wasn't an emergency.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported that she dropped her keys in between car seats and was unable to get them out.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street said a customer wouldn't leave. An arrest was made on charges of disorderly conduct.

8:14 p.m. — A vehicle stop at Highway 49 at Sacramento Street led to the arrest of a suspect on charges of driving while under the influence.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a man in the lobby refusing to leave. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue reported a constantly barking dog.

Sunday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Lamarque Court reported a loud party in the backyard of a neighbor. The caller said it happens frequently and keeps her parents up.

4:59 a.m. — A caller from Washington Street reported a van at an intersection with its gas tank open and something hanging out.

6:28 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West Empire Street reported a gaggle of geese in the center divide.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported her friend just got beat up.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

5:40 a.m. — A caller from Woodside Lane reported her son was on drugs and she wanted him removed from the property. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a car a couple hundred feet off the road that appeared stuck.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the South Yuba bridge reported a kayak tucked up against a rock. It was found that the kayak was unoccupied.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported her former boss was making threats to her and her co-worker.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Oxbow Way reported a neighbor trying to lift a sick horse with a tractor.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Sunrock Road reported a dirt hauler trailer with cones around it taking up the westbound lanes.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Empire Mine Cross Road reported another driver had passed him in the turn lane and was tailgating aggressively.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Cavitt Lane reported a deer with its head stuck in a fence.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported that he is a filmmaker and would be using prop guns during the day's shoot. He wanted to make sure sheriffs knew in case anyone called in.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a person driving recklessly. The caller said that it has happened multiple times and that he has photographs.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Saint Andrews Court reported a theft had occurred some time in November.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Court reported a credit account was opened under the caller's name. The account was cancelled the next day.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a loose horse.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported that her sister was at their parents' house in violation of a restraining order. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance and under the influence of a substance.

Saturday

1:57 a.m. — A vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of a suspect on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a person carrying a shovel and items wrapped in a tarp.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a skunk trapped in a cat trap.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported a man refusing to leave her property.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Lodestar Drive reported an injured goose or swan.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Pau Hana Way reported shooting from a neighboring street for the past two hours.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a deer lying in the creek along the shoulder.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a neighbor's dog was regularly loose and aggressive, and coming onto the caller's property.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at Shoshoni Trail reported a woman had got out of her vehicle and thrown a skateboard I the creek then drove away.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a person had broken the windows on the trailer and shoved the caller to the ground.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at Combie Road reported a reckless driver bouncing all over the roadway and drifting onto the shoulder.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Gaen Bar Road reported a large white dog in her driveway.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a man wandering around the gas station, talking loudly and making a scene.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported two dogs running through the street.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a large party out of control.

— Jennifer Nobles