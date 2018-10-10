Nevada County Police Blotter: Boyfriend wants to tell back story to two-day-long argument

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:42 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving three men and a woman regarding drugs.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman stole a coat and shorts.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and East Berryhill Drive reported a man lying in the roadway. He got up and was walking. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating post-release community supervision.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a man trying to get into a vehicle.

7:30 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported an argument with a person laying hands on him.

Tuesday

11:35 a.m. — A man from Sutton Way and Plaza Drive reported an argument with his girlfriend and insisted on telling the dispatcher the back story from two days ago.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Mill Street reported the theft of sculptures.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported the theft of a harmonica.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man tried to crash a fraudulent check. He could not be located.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported having been pinched by a man. No medical attention was needed.

Wednesday

4:45 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported two men in a physical fight. No charges were requested.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:47 a.m. — A caller from Woolman Lane reported an internet scam involving an international money transfer.

3:08 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported a loud gold-mining operation that had been running 24-7 since July. A noise curtain needed to be adjusted.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Scotten School reported a runaway 6-year-old who keeps running further when they get close.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported the theft of pain medication being delivered by mail.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a disoriented elderly male who paid for groceries and then put them back on the shelves.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres roads reported a deer wedged in a gate.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported trespassers coming over a fence at night.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Silver Willow Lane reported a Craigslist scam.

5:28 p.m. — A woman from Kingswood Court reported a man in a van threatening to kill her, saying he owned her residence and the land around it. He was trying to ram her car and run her over. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Greenstone Court reported a buck with rope around its antlers stuck in a bush. It could not be located.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road reported a man vandalized a sign.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:49 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Broad Street reported being followed and harassed by a shirtless man who was yelling and telling her he owned the block. A report was taken.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a physical fight involving at least six people.

— Liz Kellar