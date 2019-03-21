Nevada County Police Blotter: Boy warning of attackers coming from sky

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a burglary to a business. It appears as if someone broke in and had a party, with nothing stolen.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a possible trespasser with a crawl space door found open. Nothing suspicious was seen but patrols will be increased.

1 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman at the bus shelter. They were gone when an officer arrived.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a head-on collision with no injuries.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the McKnight Way overpass reported a man with no shirt on hanging off the fence, possibly trying to jump. Two women were trying to talk to him. A report was taken.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a physical fight involving about 15 juveniles. They were gone when an officer arrived.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported the theft of a bike.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a girl had been assaulted and was in pain. A report was taken.

Thursday

1:58 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported two people trying to get inside who then left.

3:27 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Second Street reported a man who was under the influence causing a disturbance. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

2 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported hearing people banging on the windows and trying to get in, hitting vehicles and banging on the garage door. The report was unfounded.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported a dog had been attacked by two dogs that cam eon the property.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a fight. A report was taken.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported cows had knocked a fence down and were getting out.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported fraud to an estate.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Blum Road reported a residential burglary.

3:12 p.m. — A woman reported she received a suspicious call regarding a job opening and was asked to meet the person in an alley for an interview.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road outside Nevada Union High School reported a boy running into traffic, waving his arms and yelling to look into the sky, they are coming after me. A report was taken.

3:25 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was robbed of a cell phone by three men on Penn Valley Drive.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road reported cattle that possible were AWOL.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cornette Way reported a 350-pound pig running toward the highway.

5:52 p.m. — A man from Broken Oak Court reported a woman punched him in the face and was refusing to get out of his car. She got out and he did not want to press charges.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the suspect in the theft of a vehicle offered to return it for cash and had arranged a meeting. A woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, extortion and false vehicle registration.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from Madrone Forest Drive reported a possible prowler.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a person on the stairwell with garbage and empty alcohol bottles around them.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Broad and South Pine streets reported a man following women and talking inappropriately to them.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a man broke into Seamans Lodge and was chased out. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and vandalism.

— Liz Kellar