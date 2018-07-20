Nevada County Police Blotter: Blackmailer demands Bitcoin
July 20, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
9:38 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient panhandling at a shopping center.
12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported an attempted shoplifting.
12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a tow truck driver stole items from his vehicle.
12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a woman laying down in the parking lot vomiting.
1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of the Sutton Way reported subjects were inside her house and vandalized her car for an hour.
2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported an employee stole pharmaceuticals.
3:09 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way and South Auburn Street reported a man abusing a dog and walking toward a store.
5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man running into traffic.
8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a female on the ground in front of a restaurant. The female is fully limp.
Friday
1:01 a.m. — A caller from Broadview and Bawden avenues reported subjects yelling in the streets,
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Thursday
12:12 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a man jumped out of a car and ran up the street.
12:43 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported subjects with drugs in a bar.
5:07 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a driver all over the roadway, hit a curb.
8:50 a.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a suspicious mobile home where people were visiting all hours of the day and night.
10:50 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Wheeler Access roads reported a subject violating a restraining order, who pointed a gun at her while she was in her car.
11:26 a.m. — A caller from Moon Shadow Drive reported a dog who killed a pig.
11:40 a.m. — A caller from Swallow Way reported receiving an email threatening to blackmail her unless she gives the subjects $3,600 in Bitcoin.
1:35 p.m. — A caller from Nancy Lane reported his neighbor threatened him because his hammer fell off the roof onto the neighbor's fence.
3:45 p.m. — A caller from Cole Road reported a subject broke into their barn and was removing items.
6:47 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man who was arrested last night was at the bottom of her stairs yelling and "just being nasty."
9:02 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported a subject in the middle of the highway screaming.
11:51 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported seeing subjects on his property with flashlights who fled to another house.
— Ivan Natividad
