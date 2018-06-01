Nevada County police blotter: Being called an idiot hurt woman’s feelings

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue reported a man going through garbage cans in the area and throwing trash on the ground. He picked up the trash and agreed to move on.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Neal and South School streets reported an older woman tripped on the sidewalk and fell, injuring her head and arm and losing consciousness. She was taken to the hospital. The area was barricaded until it could be repaired.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Defiant Way reported being scammed out of $575.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported an embezzled rental car.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the animal shelter reported a woman stole a dog. She was located, cited and taken to the hospital to be placed on a mental health hold.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter stole a cake. A cartload of goods was recovered.

12:32 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a man called her an idiot and it hurt her feelings.

12:49 p.m. — A man said he did not know why he was calling.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a Dewalt drill set.

3:02 p.m. — A caller reported a possible child trafficking website.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of $400 in alcohol the night before.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported finding drugs.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported three drunk men in a vehicle, one of whom urinated on the side of the building. They were gone when an officer arrived.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman in a physical fight, who then left in a vehicle.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a display iPhone.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a battery.

11:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported a man with alcohol poisoning.

Friday

1:45 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a person possibly trying to break into vehicles. No one was located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Cook Road reported an aggressive pit bull tried to attack the caller and the caller's dog.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a physical fight and a man tearing up a house. He was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and violating probation.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported a phone scam.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from American Hill Road reported the theft of tools.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported an assault.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported someone cut the fuel lines on several vehicles and siphoned gas.

2:42 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile had been beaten up. A report was taken.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyvale Lane reported a homeless camp with a fire and a big pile of pine needs and debris.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported the theft of items from a residence.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from Flume Street reported a man trying to break into a building who left in a vehicle.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Day Road reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a horn honking for more than an hour. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a theft.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of North Pine Street reported a man stole a motorcycle jacket and other items. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing stolen property, as well as outstanding warrants.

— Liz Kellar