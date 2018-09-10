Nevada County Police Blotter: “Bedraggled,” “dopey” looking men walk into place that was “busted” last week

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:45 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Buena Vista Street and Winchester Street hung up. On call back the caller said she possibly lost her wallet or it was stolen. She may know where it is and would call back if needed. She was advised to call back on the business line.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported theft of a case of beer.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man parked in employee parking walking toward Pioneer Village and flipping off the caller.

3:22 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mulberry Drive and Holly Drive reported four "dopey" looking men just went into a residence that was just "busted" last week. The caller said they looked "bedraggled" and had lots of tattoos.

4:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported someone driving with a passenger while smoking from a bong.

11:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Windsor Lane reported her microwave had been running for several hours and she couldn't turn it off.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported hearing a gun shot at 7 a.m. A neighbor had then found a dog with a gun shot wound and a second dog with severe injuries. The caller believed the owners of the dogs cause the injuries.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported vandalism to her vehicle that was covered in adhesive glue. The caller had received threats from a subject. The call was unfounded.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Mountain Spring Road reported her neighbor was taking the caller's solar panels from the property. The subject was ranting and raving in front of the caller's residence and threatening the caller with a 30-day eviction.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a woman yelled for the caller to call 911. The caller could see a man lying on his side, not moving.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported hearing something outside the back of his house. He said his ex wife had broken into his house before.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ridge Road reported her mother lost her purse. She believed she'd left it on top of her car and drove away.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported two transients in a verbal argument. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Saturday

12:45 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and Commercial Street reported theft of a vehicle. The caller reported the keys may have been left in the vehicle.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a woman parking in front of a business having a breakdown for a couple minutes and threatened the caller.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street said she didn't want to call 911 and that they were the last people she wanted to call. She refused to say what she needed or why she called 911.

Sunday

12:30 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 49 and Gold Flat Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

2:21 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Boulder Street and Union Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

— Ross Maak