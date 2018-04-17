Nevada County police blotter: Bad behavior lands ‘missionary’ in jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:26 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported possible drug activity by a man in a car. He was advised to move on.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a woman opening mailboxes who might be on drugs. She was contacted and was not under the influence of controlled substances.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and East McKnight Way reported a truck into an AT&T pole.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Spring Street reported a theft from a storage unit.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a fraudulent $50 bill was passed by a woman who had been arrested two days ago. She was re-booked on charges of making counterfeit money and criminal conspiracy.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft from a room.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported two men doing drugs. They were gone when an officer arrived,

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Bank and South Auburn streets reported two men looking through vehicles. They were gone when an officer arrived.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported being smacked in the head. Two people were screaming at each other. A woman was advised she was no longer welcome at the residence.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the theft of a front license plate.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman came in and had two drinks, started smoking in the bar and then urinated on a sofa. She now was lying on the sidewalk. She was booked into county jail on suspicion of being drunk in public and listed her occupation as missionary.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from Washington and Maybert roads reported a tree down in the roadway.

6:34 a.m. — A caller reported someone on a chat site was possibly an adult pretending to be a 10-year-old to get a girl to come see them.

9 a.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported someone withdrew money from her bank account.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Rock Salt Road reported vandalism to a horse fence.

11:19 a.m. — A man from Penn Valley Drive and Spencevillle Road reported money fell out of his pocket and two girls picked it up and left.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Washington Road reported a woman had been shot at.

12:03 p.m. — A caller reported a scam call.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Lake Lane reported finding a firearm in the bushes.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Rex Reservoir Road reported two men with their shirts off in a fight. One caller reported the other pulled up in his car and started acting strange and confrontational, then drove off.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Clover Road reported mail theft.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported credit card fraud.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported someone dropped off several cases of empty butane canisters.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:32 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a man hitting a vehicle with his fist. No crime was found to have occurred.

— Liz Kellar