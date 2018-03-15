Nevada County police blotter: Attempted microwave theft reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from Hansen Way and South Auburn Street reported a man with a large umbrella and a woman hollering at each other. The woman said the man spit on her and damaged her cell phone, so she took his phone. A report was taken.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of $600 in cash.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported customers trying to stiff a restaurant on the bill. They drove away but then the driver returned and appeared to be on drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and carrying a concealed dagger, as well as a warrant.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported someone drilled a hole in a truck and drained all the gas out.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported finding a syringe next to a trash can.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Buena Vista Street reported a 2 foot deep sinkhole with a tire on a vehicle halfway over the edge. Public Works blocked the sinkhole off.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a bottle of Jack Daniels.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a transient with a dog that had been kicked and had broken legs and was bleeding from the mouth. They could not be located.

8:57 p.m. — Several callers from the 300 block of Eureka Street reported two large explosions. At 9:45 p.m., two more explosions were reported in the area.

9:23 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Empire Court reported his friend was crazy and attacking him. He said if he needs to, he will destroy her. The situation was mediated.

Thursday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a woman came in with a lump on her head and a bloody lip. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Carrie Drive reported a tree in the road.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Rock Drive reported a possible burglary and theft.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Logue Lane reported vehicles had been broken into on multiple nights. The caller said he knew the suspect and got most of his stuff back. He did not want to press charges.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a theft.

11:33 a.m. — A woman from Oak Hollow Drive reported receiving a scam call supposedly from the Sheriff's Office, saying she had won a prize.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from California Street reported a person with a restraining order had locked himself into a residence. The man was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road and Ragan Way reported a residential burglary.

11:49 a.m. — A caller reported a missing woman who was last seen leaving work the night before on Blind Shady Road. A missing persons report was taken and a BOLO was issued.

11:50 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a computer from an unlocked vehicle parked at Tribute Trail several months ago.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Highgrader and Rough and Ready roads reported two very skinny horses. A report was taken.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from Arianna Court reported the theft of packages from a front door.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Wellswood Way reported a drunken man tried to steal a microwave and then was headed to a Grass Valley motel to take one of their microwaves.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Braemar Way reported a burglary to a vacant residence, with items stolen from a boat and tools left behind.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from Karen Court reported a juvenile throwing axes and chairs and getting violent, and destroying property. The juvenile was cited on suspicion of vandalism and placed on a hold.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

4:06 p.m. — A man was arrested in the 300 block of Broad Street on suspicion of being drunk in public and possessing drug paraphernalia.

— Liz Kellar