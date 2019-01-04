Nevada County Police Blotter: Attempt to buy item from online seller ends badly

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:06 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man passed out sleeping on furniture inside the store, who was asked to leave and then returned. He was cited and released on suspicion of trespassing.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a possible vehicle break-in attempt.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a man had been rifling through a neighbor's property.

Recommended Stories For You

1:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of North Auburn Street reported suspicious activity and noises coming from a room for several days.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported a burglary to a building.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Horizon Circle reported road rage.

9:01 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported vandalism to a vehicle. He said he had been sleeping in his vehicle waiting for the suspects, who had been regularly vandalizing his vehicle, and was following them. It was Silly String sprayed by juveniles.

Friday

2:08 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter putting items in his pants. A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, forgery, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.

3:42 a.m. — A man from the 600 block of Woodland Way reported he had been jumped and was bleeding with a head injury.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

2:03 a.m. — A woman from Scopar Road reported a man threw her across the room by her hair. She was arrested om suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Seven Cedars Drive reported a theft.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Lake Vera-Purdon roads reported an ongoing issue with someone intentionally ramming or running over trash cans.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Lost Ranch Way reported squatters living in a trailer on private property.

2 p.m. — A caller from Lakewood Lane reported a woman ran up to her house and said a man was chasing her with a stick. It was a verbal dispute regarding an online post of items for sale that were no longer available for the woman upon her arrival. She had been refusing to leave the property until chased off by the homeowner. No crime was found to have occurred. Both parties wanted mediation and to never see each other again.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported a theft.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Summerland Court reported an outbuilding was broken into and vandalized.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Schroeder Way reported hearing gunshots.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Wings of Morning Drive reported promiscuous shooting. A second caller reported shooting for the last three nights.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:18 a.m. — A caller reported that someone used a key from a lock box to enter a residence on Nursery Street, stole numerous tools and power equipment, and then locked the door and out the key back in the lock box.

9:41 a.m. — A woman was accidentally hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Tri-Counties Bank.

Thursday

10:33 a.m. — A woman reported her attorney attempted to sexually assault her.

2:15 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant and during a search, both the woman being arrested and the officer were stuck by a used syringe. Both parties received treatment.

8:12 p.m. — A man was arrested on Bridge Street for an outstanding warrant and reportedly was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a meth pipe, He was charged with possessing marijuana, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as the warrant.

— Liz Kellar