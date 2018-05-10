Nevada County police blotter: Assault rifle was just an AirSoft gun

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported a fraud, which was unfounded.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a fraud.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a vehicle had been ransacked and items taken.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant and Neal streets reported a man wearing olive drab, carrying an assault rifle. It was determined to be an AirSoft rifle.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile had climbed onto the roof of a building and was very agitated, then was on the roof of a van. He was taken to a different facility for youth. At 3:31 p.m., a caller from that address reported an assault and a juvenile was arrested.

1:46 p.m. — A woman from Brunswick and Idaho-Maryland roads reported the theft of a vehicle.

2 p.m. — A man from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a rock had been thrown from a hillside and broke his windshield.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a family of "professional Romany panhandlers." It was determined the man had been cited last week, and they were from Rancho Cordova. They were advised against panhandling.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported a person went into a residence and then was in the back yard with a beer. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two girls shoplifting. One had been reported as missing, was cited and released to CPS. The other girl was released to her parents after completing the store's shoplifting program.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported three boys slammed a scooter into the roof of his work truck and yelled "Burn in hell." No damage was found.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a vehicle crashed into his car.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a man walking from the back of a business with a brand-new bag of expensive tools in one hand and drugs in the other. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:18 a.m. — A caller from Oak Street and Squirrel Creek Road reported hearing a man screaming like he was dying. No one was located.

7:27 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a man possibly looking through vehicles. Nothing was located.

7:37 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon and Airport roads reported hearing gunshots.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Court reported an injured goose stuck on a deck.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported an ongoing trespassing issue.

11:09 a.m. — Several callers from McCourtney Road and Larkspur Lane reported a Chihuahua at large, which was apprehended.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from Chateau Court reported ongoing thefts in the neighborhood.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a fraud.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Curry drives reported a residential burglary.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported a man urinating off his own patio.

7:31 p.m. — A man from Torrey Pines Drive reported a woman threw dishes in an argument over an aggressive dog. She then left the property. The man called back several times, demanding a watch commander and was told no crime had occurred. He called back and said he would start shooting if no one responded, then called again to say there would be a barricaded issue if a sergeant did not respond. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.

8:19 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and Hidden Valley roads reported someone doing doughnuts in the street.

8:34 p.m. — A man from Cedar Ridge Drive reported a woman hit him on the head with a phone and kicked him.

10:56 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 at Milhous reported road rage, with a man yelling and pushing him.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Providence Mine Road reported teens shooting a .22 in the woods.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of North Pine Street reported a man lying in the middle of the street. He was moving on.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported a man who seemed very drunk in a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Thursday

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a drug deal. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar