Nevada County police blotter: Argument with bartender leads to pepper-spraying

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a man beating a dog. He could not be located.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported an attempted burglary.

10:27 a.m. — A caller reported the possible theft of a wallet by hitchhikers who were picked up on Freeman Lane and taken to Yuba City.

11:23 a.m. — A man from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot, and said he was seeking treatment.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a burglary and the theft of a motorcycle.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman had been wandering in the parking lot, checking out vehicles, and tried to get into the caller's vehicle. They claimed they mistook the caller's vehicle, a grey Audi, for their own but then left at high speed in a red Mustang.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a man throwing knives at a tree, nearly hitting the caller. The man was contacted and given a warning.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a burglary.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a group of seven or eight transients hanging out, getting high and drinking. They were waiting for their laundry.

6:32 p.m. — A caller reported debit card fraud.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a person possibly pulled a gun on another person. The victim said he did not see a gun, but heard two clicks. The victim threw a pocket knife at the suspect.

Tuesday

12:37 a.m. — A caller reported a verbal dispute and said a man needs to go to jail. It was a difference of opinion between the bartender and a patron. At 12:51 a.m., a man reported having been pepper-sprayed by the bartender. He was taken to the hospital. A report was taken.

2:45 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a person making threats and refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:17 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Mill Street reported his vehicle was missing, then called back to report he found it. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

4:08 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man running up to vehicles and asking people for money. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Shoshoni Trail Court reported a large pile of possibly stolen mail.

1:20 p.m. — A man from David Way reported his son punched him and locked him out of the residence. The juvenile was arrested.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported a 12-year-old boy threw a rock and a stick at another 12-year-old boy and both fell into blackberry bushes. No charges were requested by the parents, it was possible mutual combat involving a female.

4:30 p.m. — A 12-year-old girl on Edward Drive reported a man trespassing who walked up to the front door and looked in the windows of the residence. The girl ran out the back door with her 10-year-old sister and they were hiding. The mother arrived on scene and a report was taken.

7:53 p.m. — A woman from Amber Street reported a man broke into her vehicle and then left on foot.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bost Avenue reported identity theft.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Bridget Street reported a woman was threatening people with a knife. He was placed on a mental health hold.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported two people screaming for more than an hour.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man sleeping in the middle of the sidewalk. He was advised against camping.

— Liz Kellar