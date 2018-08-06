Nevada County police blotter: Argument erupts over taco sauce

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported that customers left after paying only $30 of their $38 bill.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a 2-year-old and 18-month-old playing outside of their family's apartment, saying they can't wake their parents up. A CPS report was made.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from the 1600 block of East Main Street reported two men pulled a knife on him and were following him. He said they asked for money and threatened to kill him. He did not want to press charges.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a woman ran into a sign.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Bank and Bennett streets reported a man hitting things with a baseball bat.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man urinating on the steps. He was gone when an officer arrived.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a man shooting firecrackers and bottle rockets. He was found to be launching small hobby rockets and was advised to stop due to fire danger.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from Bank and Bennett streets reported a reckless driver almost hit a tow truck. A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and providing false registration.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man pulled a gun out of his bag and put it on his hip, and was pacing back and forth in front of a business. A report was taken.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an argument over Taco Bell sauce.

Monday

12:08 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man and a woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

6:43 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Goldenchain Court reported a man threw a rock at the caller's vehicle and cracked the windshield. The CHP responded and the man fled on foot. He was subsequently detained and Tased, and booked into jail on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from You Bet and Sontag Hill roads reported a tree down across the roadway.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake reported the theft of an Econoline van while the caller was backpacking over the weekend.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported a woman running into traffic who was being chased by two other women. They were restraining her and pulling her off the road. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Chicago Park Powerhouse reported four people on ATVs were stuck on the wrong side of the river after a water release. They had food and water and would stay put for the night.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a drunken man was attacking another man, trying to head-butt him.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a delivery truck hit a gas street lamp.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported vandalism to a room. The guests agreed to pay for the damage. At 3:14 p.m., the caller reported the suspects just tried to run him over, and threatened to come back and kill him. A report was taken.

Saturday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle.

3 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a man looking into vehicles in the parking lot.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man pouring beer on the windows and causing a disturbance.

Sunday

2:12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of York Street reported two men in a physical fight.

11:25 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Spring Street reported finding a man in possession of his stolen skateboard, which he said he found. He gave it back.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man stole a full cart of groceries, which was recovered. No chargers were requested.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Clark and Sacramento streets reported a woman stole $14 from a girl selling blackberries, then left in a Lexus.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Nevada Street reported a woman was thrown out the door and then was in an altercation with a man. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar