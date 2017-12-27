Nevada County police blotter: AirB&B guest overstays welcome

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:57 a.m. — A caller from June Drive reported he may have done something wrong, but no one is dead in the house.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a back pack.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Race Street and Highway 174 reported hearing a female screaming "get away from me" from near the pool.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a group fighting near fast food restaurants.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported seeing a female doing cocaine in a car.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported subjects in the parking lot yelling at and chasing cars.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Road reported seeing the people that stole cards from his vehicle last night were parked nearby.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a subject sitting near a diner smoking pot.

Wednesday

3:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported three subjects have been going into their trash area to sleep.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported his daughter was home alone in a closet.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported a loose pit bull and two other aggressive dogs.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported they were the superintendent of schools and that they received two calls from a subject stating there would be a group gathering at Magnolia or Bear River school where a female would be mutilated.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported an unresponsive child that was not breathing after falling from the stairs.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Dalmatian Drive reported someone broke into their residence and laid rat traps.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from La Rock Avenue reported a female staying at her Air B&B residence is refusing to leave.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Hillview Road reported teens driving around recklessly crossing double yellow lines.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported their sister was on drugs and was refusing to leave.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from Darlene Court reported her daughter called her and told her she was being choked by her boyfriend while holding her 11-month-old son.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from Golden Stair Way reported her husband was trying to break into her bedroom.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Nimrod Street reported an unknown subject took a cab to a house that they don't live at.

4:28 p.m.— A caller from Main and Commercial streets reported a subject driving and cussing while spinning his tires.

