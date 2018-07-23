Nevada County police blotter: 66 illegally parked vehicles reported at Edwards Crossing

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:02 a.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported someone setting off bottle rockets. No one was located.

1:56 a.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a man with an accent taking photos of homes, who started running when confronted.

2:01 a.m. — A caller from West Drive reported an extremely drunk person trying to get into a vehicle. No one was located.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Vee Court reported a music festival with more than 100 people, that went on all night.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a woman hitting people. She then was in an argument inside a vehicle, with a man taking the keys. The vehicle was then left in the middle of the road.

10:45 a.m. — A woman reported a burglary and vandalism to her locked vehicle at Edwards Crossing, with the car broken into and the fuel line possibly cut.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported counting 66 cars parked in the emergency lane. Vehicles were cited.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Saint Helena Drive and Hutto Road reported a dead llama that had been starved. The llamas had pushed down the fence to get food and were dying.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from the HEW building on Willow Valley Road reported 30 juveniles on the property.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Four Seasons Trail reported the theft of a wedding ring set from a purse inside a church.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported vehicles drag racing.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported vandalism by a person trying to steal water.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:05 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a hit and run.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported a man who vandalized an employee's vehicle.

9:17 p.m. — Several callers from the 300 block of Broad Street reported an unconscious person, who was taken to the hospital.

Saturday

1:09 a.m. — Several callers from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a physical fight with a person bleeding, but were too drunk to provide further information. Another caller reported the suspect was up the street. A report was taken.

Sunday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported someone got into a residence and knocked on a bedroom door. An area check was performed.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Union streets reported a man throwing rocks at a vehicle.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported a squatter.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported ongoing dumping in her yard waste bin. The caller was advised to move the cans off the street.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a theft.

— Liz Kellar