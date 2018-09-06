Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:22 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported her son was passed out in front of the house and that he had threatened to kill her with a knife.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported theft of a backpack.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the Brunswick overpass reported a jumper.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a dog locked in a car.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a man grabbed a bottle of pills and started drinking a bottle of alcohol.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman in the middle of traffic and shouting.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported two male subjects were drunk and threatening staff members.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a 6-year-old boy came up to her apartment.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hughes Road reported his ex-wife poisoned him and tried to kill him.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Thiel Way reported finding a German Shepherd dog.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from Forest Service Road 17 reported three suspicious male subjects with five juvenile girls.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a drunk female throwing hot food and coffee.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Crowsnest Lane reported their daughter had run away with her boyfriend and had been gone for two hours.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 49 reported a driver driving all over the roadway seen smoking from a bong.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra and Ball roads reported seeing a juvenile laying on the ground with several bags of luggage. The juvenile ran away.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported her husband has been sending obscene text messages to her for two weeks.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Deer Creek Trail reported seeing hypodermic needles on the trail.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Pine Street reported a drunk male subject laying on the ground.

— Ivan Natividad