Nevada County plans move toward efficiency in its vehicle and equipment parts facility

Nevada County's senior heavy mechanic spends about 85 percent of his time either ordering parts or processing those he has in stock.

That will change April 1 once county officials implement a contract with Riebes Auto Parts that's expected to increase the efficiency of the vehicle and equipment parts facility.

"We're improving efficiency to our mechanics," said Trisha Tillotson, director of the county's Public Works Department.

The contract — $650,832 from April 1 to June 30, 2019 — will change how the county's Public Works Corporate Yard on Loma Rica Drive does business. The county's six mechanics no longer will take 15 minutes to complete a work order for a necessary part. Instead they'll approach a Riebes employee at the county facility, request the needed part and receive it within moments, Tillotson said.

The senior mechanic no longer will order parts, because that responsibility will rest with Riebes.

According to Jeff Hove, area general manager with Riebes, his business can better supply the county because it buys in bulk for its own stores. County workers won't have to maintain inventory. Riebes will own and maintain it in the county's facility.

"It's a Riebes store with only one customer — the county," Hove said.

The county will pay $12,933 more a year under the new contract than it currently pays for purchasing and maintaining its own inventory. That's the balance after calculating the cost of having a Riebes employee in the county facility and the savings the county will realize under the deal, Tillotson said.

Officials anticipate $21,400 in invoice processing fee savings and $1,000 from parts that don't get tracked through the inventory system. An expected $10,000 in savings will come from foregoing an annual inventory check, Tillotson said.

"I think it's well worth the efficiencies we're going to gain," Tillotson told the Board of Supervisors last week before it voted unanimously to approve the contract.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.