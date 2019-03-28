 Nevada County Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Submitted to The Union

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

