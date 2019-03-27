Nevada County officials prepare for runoff election in District 1 state Senate race

One election is done and the next is barely over two months away.

Unofficial results show Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley took first and second place, respectively, in Tuesday's special election for the District 1 state Senate seat. That means they'll advance to a June 4 runoff, which local elections officials estimate will cost Nevada County around $350,000.

Dahle won 44,764 votes, or 28.7 percent. Kiley took 44,519 votes, or 28.5 percent.

Democrat Silke Pflueger had 40,304 votes, or 25.8 percent. Republican Rex Hime had 14,223 votes, or 9.1 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba had 3,222 votes, or 2.1 percent.

Democrat Steve Baird, who dropped out of the race, took 9,035 votes, or 5.8 percent.

The vote tallies are unofficial.

Recommended Stories For You

"I need to certify this election by April 4," said Greg Diaz, Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Once certified, Nevada County officials will issue military ballots no later than April 20.

All registered Nevada County voters should receive a ballot in the mail. The elections office will begin mailing those ballots on May 6 — the same day ballot drop boxes will become available.

Three vote centers, locations where voters can cast a ballot in person or drop off their completed mail ballot, will open May 25.

Voters will have a choice between the top two vote-getters. There will be no other contests on the ballot. The winner will take the seat of former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a spot on the state Board of Equalization.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.