Nevada County officials arrest 3 after serving search warrant for drug sales
October 4, 2018
Nevada County authorities say they arrested three people after serving a search warrant in connection with methamphetamine sales, finding suspected drugs and a loaded gun.
Dion Adam Marrow, 50, of Grass Valley, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, ex-felon with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Nevada County Jail reports state.
Officers arrested two others on outstanding accusations when serving the search warrant at the 200-block Dorsey Drive apartment complex: Kim Marcella Campbell, 61, and Zachary Coy Burch, 29, both of Grass Valley. Campbell is accused of failing to appear in court. Burch is charged with possession of a controlled substance, reports state.
Sheriff's deputies and Grass Valley police officers found the three people inside an apartment when serving the search warrant Wednesday. They also found several items linked to meth, including a digital weighing scale, a release states.
Hiko, a drug-sniffing dog, indicated that something was inside Marrow's vehicle in the parking lot. Inside officers found over a half-ounce of suspected meth and a loaded revolver, reports state.
Marrow remained in jail Thursday under $50,000 in bond. Campbell and Burch have since made their respective $5,000 bonds, reports state.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
