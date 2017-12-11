Nevada County neighborhood group files appeal against Burning Bush Road cell tower

Several people have appealed the approval of a cell phone tower on Burning Bush Road, arguing the project fails to comply with state environmental laws and that the application isn't complete.

Johanna Finney and 10 others appealed the AT&T tower approved by Nevada County in November for 19406 Burning Bush Road. No appeals were filed for two other towers approved for 11797 Globe Lane and 20596 Golden Bear Lane.

The appeal for the Burning Bush site, filed Monday afternoon by the Burning Bush Neighborhood Association Group, beat the deadline by hours. The appeal, which cost $1,457.80 to file, now proceeds to the Board of Supervisors.

No date has been set for an appeal.

"The appellants are not opposed to cell towers," the appeal states. "We are opposed to putting one on this particular site, in a rural residential neighborhood 30 feet from property lines."

The appeal also states the tower fails to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act. The project potentially would cause significant impacts, require more study, mitigation and possibly an environmental report.

"We believe the Board has a duty under CEQA, the County General Plan and the Use Permit findings to consider the broader public interest and require AT&T to look at other less sensitive sites, regardless of the Applicant's preference for this site," the appeal states.

The appeal stems from a decision in late November by Zoning Administrator Brian Foss to approve the three cell towers. Two people spoke in favor of them during public comment. Several others, including Finney, opposed them.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.