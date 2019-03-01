Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum seeks volunteers

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum (NCNGRR) is abuzz with activity as volunteers prepare for the upcoming spring/summer season. The museum's centerpiece exhibit, Engine No. 5 along with its tender, has been moved to the shop for a full restoration; preparations are in place for an addition to the restoration shop building; and efforts are under way to construct an informational kiosk on the spot marking the original end of the line for the NCNGRR. All this, in addition to the ever-popular railbus rides and the growing popularity of the museum as a tourist destination, requires additional volunteers to help with all aspects of the museum's operations.

The museum is holding its annual Volunteer Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 9. Those interested in sharing their skills and experience with others, becoming involved in their community and enriching their lives are invited to attend and discover how they might make a difference at the museum. Potential volunteers will be offered docent-led tours of the museum, rail yard and restoration shop. Weather permitting, railbus rides will be available.

The museum is an all-volunteer run organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of local transportation history and artifacts from the heyday of the narrow gauge railroad era. The volunteer staff are happy to share their insights into volunteering at the museum. Immediate opportunities are available for docents, restoration shop crew (machine shop knowledge and/or welding experience helpful) railbus crew, and gift shop helpers. No previous experience is required, just a team player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved. Training will be provided on the job and volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged.

For more information about the museum or the opportunities available, check the website at http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org or call 530-470-0902. The museum is located at 5 Kidder Court, Nevada City near the intersection of Bost and New Mohawk. The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is operated by the Nevada County Historical Society, which has helped to preserve and celebrate local history since 1944.