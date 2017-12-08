Nevada County names interim head of Behavioral Health

Phebe Bell, the Truckee-based program manager for Health and Human Services in Nevada and Placer counties, will start Monday as the county's interim Behavioral Health Department director, officials said.

Bell is taking the role previously filled by Rebecca Slade, who retired Dec. 1 from the county. Slade worked for Nevada County for 12 years, with the last two as director of Behavioral Health.

It's expected that Bell will fill the position for three to four months — the time needed for county officials to select a permanent director. Bell said she doesn't yet know whether she'll apply for the permanent job.

"In the interim role, my main goal is to ensure behavioral health services continue to be provided," Bell said.

As the Truckee-based program manager, Bell oversaw a handful of departments like Behavioral Health and Public Health. She has a master's degree in social work, said Mali Dyck, interim deputy CEO.

"We are fortunate to have Phebe's skill and talent at the County, and she will do an excellent job because of her intelligence, enthusiasm, and energy," said CEO Rick Haffey in an email. "On top of her dedication to quality services, she brings a high level of knowledge and a deep concern for the clients of the Health and Human Services Agency, and now specifically the Behavioral Health Department."

Slade, who served for 10 of her 12 years with the county as program manager for children's behavioral health, helped create an award-winning Children's System of Care, a Latino outreach program and a suicide prevention program, county officials said.

"During her 12 years at Nevada County, Rebecca Slade expanded services for children and families in Nevada County, and strengthened relationships with both community partners and other departments in the Health and Human Services Agency," Haffey said. "Rebecca created a strong Behavioral Health Department and we are thankful for the 12 years she dedicated to Nevada County and its residents."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.