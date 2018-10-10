Nevada County murder trial delayed until next year

The murder trial for Maurice Rogers, accused in the 2016 death of a Reno woman, has again been delayed, attorneys said.

Rogers, 35, was scheduled for trial this week in Nevada County Superior Court. However, his new attorney, Ben Jacob, said he needed more time to prepare. Jacob also has a witness who isn't available until January, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

"We were hoping that was enough time for his new attorney to get up to speed," Walsh said, adding that Jacob became Rogers' attorney this past spring.

The prosecutor said he objected to the delay, though he acknowledged that Jacob does need the additional time.

Jacob, who noted he became Rogers' attorney in May, said he needs time to gather evidence.

"Mr. Rogers is adamant about his innocence," Jacob said.

Court records show that Rogers' trial has been postponed a handful of times since his April 2016 arrest.

Rogers faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones, 46. Her body was found April 4, 2016, in a road near Truckee, authorities have said.

Spruell-Jones' boyfriend at the time, Rogers became a suspect. Law enforcement issued a bulletin, and an officer arrested Rogers four days later in Sacramento after spotting the suspect's vehicle, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.