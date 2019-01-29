Nevada County murder trial begins

The prosecutor in the Maurice Rogers murder trial discussed key pieces of evidence with jurors on the first day of trial.

Rogers, 36, was seen with Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones hours before she was found dead. Officers later arrested Rogers after spotting a white Cadillac in Sacramento — a vehicle first seen near Spruell-Jones' body off Interstate 80 near Truckee, said Anna Tyner, deputy district attorney.

The man who found Spruell-Jones spotted a shell casing nearby. Authorities later linked a gun Rogers left at a friend's home to the shooting, she added.

Additionally, DNA recovered from the Cadillac matched Spruell-Jones, she added.

"Maurice Rogers shot Felicia Jones in the face to silence her forever," Tyner said.

Tyner delivered her opening statement on Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court. Rogers' defense attorneys declined to speak to jurors at that time.

Recommended Stories For You

According to Tyner, two Reno police officers encountered Rogers on April 3, 2016, after responding to reports of a man with a gun. They spoke with Rogers, but found no weapons.

The officers found Spruell-Jones across the street. She grew angry when told they could take no action and walked away, the prosecutor said.

Hours later, around 4:30 a.m. April 4, 2016, a tow truck driver spotted Spruell-Jones' body underneath an overpass near Farad, about halfway between Truckee and Reno. The driver called 911 and waited until they arrived, Tyner said.

"When he was standing there, he noticed a casing," she added.

California Highway Patrol officers and a Caltrans worker had noticed a vehicle in the area around that time. It was distinctive — a white Cadillac with an "O" sticker. On April 8, 2016, a Sacramento officer saw a vehicle matching that description and arrested Rogers, Tyner said.

Authorities booked Rogers that day into the Nevada County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, records show.

An officer then went to the Gold Ranch Casino to review surveillance footage from around the time of Spruell-Jones' death, Tyner said.

"He indeed found footage from about 5:40, I believe, in the morning," she added, saying Rogers bought gas and a cigar.

Tyner told jurors she believes Rogers then drove to Reno and got a car wash. However, the undercarriage wasn't cleaned and authorities later found DNA evidence on it.

At that point in jail, Rogers spoke with a friend he calls "grandmother." In that call he tells her he left something in her home behind a couch. The friend later contacted police, telling them she wants some items taken from her, Tyner said.

"What is in the bag — sawed-off rifle, 9 millimeter," she added. "This is a match. This is the gun that killed Felicia Jones.

"His DNA is also on this gun," she told jurors moments later.

The trial is expected to take weeks.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.