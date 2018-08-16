Nevada County murder suspects enter ‘not guilty’ pleas

Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley, accused in the death of veteran Stan Norman, formally entered "not guilty" pleas Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court.

The men, arrested almost three months ago, had delayed entering their pleas — a move that starts a legal clock. Attorneys last month cited a significant amount of evidence in the case as a reason to delay.

Both Bryant, 51, and McCauley, 41, now are scheduled for a Sept. 20 court conference.

"Between now and then, the intent would be to have the parties meet and confer," said defense attorney David Brooks, who represents Bryant.

The men, who remained held Thursday without bond, are linked by authorities to the death of Norman, 70.

Authorities have said Norman was last seen April 15. They arrested Bryant on May 15 on an unrelated charge. About two weeks later they charged him with murder after finding human bones in a Sadie D Drive burn pile.

Recommended Stories For You

Officers arrested McCauley on June 1.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.