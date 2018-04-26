Nevada County mayors breakfast to focus on safety concerns, measures

To RSVP: RSVP to Jim Henderson at jimlaw09@me.com or call 530-648-0550

For a few years now, a group of professional and business persons have been putting on a breakfast program for the mayors of our three main cities, Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee.

This year, the annual breakfast is set for Thursday.

It's an opportunity for the mayors to meet with members of the public in an informal atmosphere. The theme for the program is how to keep our schools, churches and community at large, safe from a potential mass violent event.

A civilian panel was created to examine existing safeguards and report back on what more can be done by our county and city governments. For the last six months, the panel has been interviewing individuals in local government including Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Truckee Police Chief Robert Leftwich, Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal, California Highway Patrol Commander George Steffenson and Phebe Bell from Behavioral Health.

Retired safety planner Dave Kapler will be presenting four recommendations. The centerpiece will be creating caring relationships in our schools, businesses, work places and our community at large.

The panel is recommending county and city governments from working partnerships with civil organizations like Anew Day, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Restorative Justice, and The Friendship Club, among others.

There will also be three students from Nevada Union High School, Bear River High School and Pine Hills Academy speaking at the event.