Nevada County man settles federal suit alleging conspiracy after arrest

A Nevada County man who accused the Nevada, Placer and Sacramento County Sheriff's offices of conspiring against him after a 2013 arrest settled his case last year, with Placer and Sacramento counties reportedly paying out more than $200,000.

Nevada County previously had won a dismissal from the lawsuit, which alleged the Nevada County Sheriff's Office assisted in a cover-up.

Richard Malott remains on probation after being found guilty of weapons charges stemming from that arrest, however.

In 2014, Malott filed a federal complaint against the three law enforcement agencies that alleged a conspiracy to deter him from complaining after he was mistreated during a traffic stop and his subsequent arrest on April 25, 2013 by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies.

Malott alleged two Sacramento deputies abused him after arresting him. The complaint also alleged law enforcement officials illegally confiscated Malott's diary and launched an investigation into his personal activities. According to the complaint, Placer County Sheriff's deputies visited Malott's property without a warrant on several occasions in an attempt to "physically intimidate" him and discourage him from pursuing his complaints.

According to a report in the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento and Placer counties settled with Malott in 2017.

Malott was charged in Sacramento County in 2014 and was found guilty in 2016 of misdemeanor counts of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation.

His probation supervision subsequently was transferred to Nevada County. He failed to appear for a hearing Friday that was set because he reportedly has not paid his court fees, totaling approximately $1,100. The unpaid fees could now be sent to collections, court staff said.

