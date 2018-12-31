Nevada County leaders look toward new year

Fire prevention, cannabis, housing and homelessness — they're all topics on the plates of Nevada County leaders this year.

These issues aren't new, but instead are recurring challenges for leaders across the North State.

The Camp Fire destroyed the city of Paradise, leading to the failure of Merced Property & Casualty Company. That failure, in turn, has left many local residents scrambling in a search of new insurance.

Looking to cannabis, county leaders continue to hammer out new cultivation rules for local grows. It's a process that began in June 2016 with the failure of Measure W and is expected to last into spring.

As for housing and homelessness — these are hurdles elected officials will face for years.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is examining land on Old Tunnel Road for facilities that would provide housing and services for the homeless. A vote is expected this month on that purchase.

Implementing that plan, as well as plans for the host of other issues officials face, remains months away.

Supervisor

Sue Hoek will became a Nevada County supervisor this month and attend her first meeting Jan. 8 as the elected representative for District 4.

"I'm excited," Hoek said. "I know I have lots to learn, but I think fire prevention is going to stay a high priority."

Hoek said a town hall meeting will occur this month in Penn Valley. It's the annual gathering that provides the community an update.

For Hoek it also helps build relationships, a key goal of hers.

"Communities don't interact like they did in the old days," she said.

Hoek expects to hear from her constituents at that town hall. Many people have wish lists. Fire is near the top.

They want certain roads opened in case of fire. They want to know the best ways to exit a community threatened by fire.

Switching to agriculture, Hoek said she wants to see less regulations hampering that industry.

"Let's push back on that a little bit," she said. "It's not what I'm going to do. It's what our community is going to do."

Case in point: the cannabis community helped change supervisors' views about marijuana. Supervisors have moved away from a contentious relationship with the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance to more of a partnership.

Hoek said she's no fan of cannabis, though she noted that times have changed.

"That's what we voted for and that's what we've got to get going," Hoek said.

"There's a lot of things you can't change," she added. "But the changes that you make have to come from the community."

CEO

Alison Lehman, who became the county's CEO in September, has a specific set of goals for the new year.

First is an emphasis on wildfire prevention.

Lehman said her office has been aggressive in applying for grants, funds that would help with fire prevention efforts. Those efforts include outreach, education and removing hazardous materials.

Lehman wants an engaged community working toward reducing the threat of fire.

"(We're) looking at how it'll take a whole community approach," she said.

Economic development also is high on her list. Lehman sees the expansion of a broadband internet connection as essential. She noted that the California Public Utilities Commission is scheduled this month to vote on allowing Race Communications to shoulder a grant initially given to Bright Fiber. That grant will help fund a project that's expected to bring a high-speed internet connection to almost 2,000 homes.

"We're sending in letters of support," Lehman said. "We're ready and willing to be there for the vote, if they think it would have value."

Going down her list, Lehman said she anticipates supervisors would vote on the new cannabis grow ordinance this coming spring. That ordinance, some two years in the works, will give growers a path to compliance.

Lehman expects the environmental impact report, a document necessary for the ordinance's passage, to reach the public comment stage early this month.

"The goal is to have the ordinance in place by the next grow season," she said.

Concerning housing, Lehman referenced the Old Tunnel Road project that will bring a homeless resource center and some 40 housing units. Construction for a senior housing project for Penn Valley is slated for an October start date.

Finally, Lehman said she wants to ensure the county's financial stability and its core services. For the latter, that means making them accessible and exhibiting quality customer service.

"Civic engagement remains a core value," Lehman said.

Sheriff

Shannan Moon is poised to take the sheriff's oath of office within days.

One of the first items on her to-do list: fill key positions in the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Executive Lt. Bill Smethers, her political opponent in November, has left, as has outgoing Sheriff Keith Royal's administrative assistant. Moon said she has one captain spot and two lieutenant positions to fill, along with the administrative job.

"We're in recruitment mode," she said. "It is a process."

Moon wants to discuss potential changes to her office once the positions are filled and her command staff in place.

Part of any change is Moon's strategic plan — a document she emphasized during her campaign. Moon has said she wants a strategic plan for the entire office, not compartmentalized ones some departments have used.

Asked about marijuana, Moon said she wants to work with the county's Community Development Agency and code compliance officers. Her priority is large, commercial grows.

Moon wants to see the finished county grow ordinance, as well as ever-evolving state regulations, and then build an enforcement plan.

"It's a moving kind of fluid kind of thing," she said.

Moon also said she wants to examine youth outreach as well as evacuation paths in case of fire. Both are ongoing issues. Moon wants to keep the focus on them.

"We need to stay very prioritized with that," she added. "It's just keeping all these things moving forward."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.